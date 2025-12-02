NGCG Announces Development of Spiritual Glow Smartphone Application by Signature Apps

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCID:NGCG) is pleased to announce that Signature Apps, the Company's technology and development subsidiary, has officially begun work on a dedicated smartphone application for Spiritual Glow, NGCG's recently announced acquisition in the wellness and spiritual lifestyle sector.

The new application will modernize and streamline the Spiritual Glow user experience while expanding the company's digital footprint. By transitioning key website features into a mobile platform, NGCG expects to significantly increase subscriber engagement and long-term customer retention-two major drivers that support recurring revenue.

The smartphone application initiative is also expected to strengthen Signature Apps' financial performance. By offering Spiritual Glow's services on mobile devices, Signature Apps will gain a larger base of monthly subscribers, fueling higher revenue for both Signature Apps and NGCG's consolidated operations.

In addition, developing the app in-house offers major cost-efficiency advantages. By leveraging Signature Apps' internal team, NGCG will substantially reduce overhead, hosting fees, and monthly maintenance costs compared to managing a third-party mobile platform. These savings support a leaner operational model and improved margins across the company's growing portfolio.

Looking ahead, NGCG continues to actively evaluate additional revenue-producing, app-based companies for acquisition. Management believes that technology-driven platforms with built-in subscription models align with NGCG's strategy to expand its digital ecosystem, enhance recurring revenue, and build long-term shareholder value.

NGCG will provide updates as development milestones for the Spiritual Glow mobile application are completed.

About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (NGCG)

NGCG is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring high-margin, scalable businesses in the digital technology and consumer sectors. Through its subsidiary Signature Apps, NGCG is building an ecosystem of subscription-based applications designed to support sustainable long-term growth.

