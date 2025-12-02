EDGE Boost Announces 97 Percent Adoption Rate of Program Combining Responsible Gaming Tools and Cashback Rewards

New EDGE Boost study reveals 85 percent of gamblers recognize the need for responsible tools to help them manage betting and gaming finances

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / EDGE Boost by EDGE Markets, the first of its kind banking solution designed to promote responsible gaming in the U.S., released a new study today, which found 85% of high-value gaming users are interested in a product to help manage their wagering spend. The research, conducted by Betting Hero in April 2025, surveyed over 300 real-money gamblers, both in-person and online, and revealed that users spending over $4,000 per month are nearly twice as likely to use responsible gaming tools compared to lower-value users.

At its core, EDGE Boost empowers users to make informed financial decisions and in line with its mission to serve as a solution for these high-value users, EDGE Boost also revealed a 97% opt-in rate from its pilot program for linking cash back rewards with RG tools. The full study, including feedback and interviews with research participants, can be found HERE .

"As the U.S. gaming market matures, there is a clear demand by gamblers for tools that help them have greater control over their gaming finances and how much they wager," said Seni Thomas , Founder and CEO of EDGE Boost. "These findings confirm what we see every day from our users: high-value players are the most proactive when it comes to engaging with responsible tools. EDGE Boost is purpose-built to serve this need."

In the study, gaming users across all segments reported strong adoption of other responsible gaming habits as well. Forty-seven percent reported they set deposit limits for themselves, 33% use budgeting apps, 40% use a separate bank account for gaming finances, and 15% have someone who monitors their gaming activity. However, the range of self-directed solutions highlights a gap in the market for a comprehensive, user-friendly platform, exactly what EDGE Boost aims to provide for users.

These study findings echo recent recommendations from the Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) , which include offering VIPs greater transparency into their own data for review and providing them the option to opt out of receiving incentive offers. By turning these recommendations into action, EDGE Boost is putting transparency, spending control, and accountability at the core of the gaming experience.

EDGE Boost officially launched in March 2025 after a three-month stealth period. It has recently been joined the American Gambling Association as an ally member, making it one of two financial institutions to earn membership. EDGE Boost has over 9,000 users and has processed more than $700 million in transactions to date.

