Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Bank Earns National and Statewide Honors for Workplace Excellence and Performance

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / While celebrating their 125th anniversary year as an independent community bank, Chesapeake Bank has been recognized with three prestigious honors that underscore its commitment to employees, customers, and communities. The bank was again named one of American Banker's 2025 Best Banks to Work For, ranking #49 nationally on the overall list, and #32 nationally on banks less than $3 billion of assets. This recognition - which they have earned consecutively since 2013 - highlights Chesapeake Bank's dedication to fostering a positive workplace culture where employees thrive.

In addition, Chesapeake Bank was honored as a Top Performing Bank by American Banker, reflecting strong financial performance and operational excellence. The bank has earned this honor consecutively since 2007. Rounding out the accolades, Virginia Living magazine awarded Chesapeake Bank first place in the Bank/Credit Union category for Eastern Virginia in its annual "Best of Virginia" awards, celebrating the bank's deep roots and trusted service across the Commonwealth.

"These recognitions speak to the heart of who we are," said Jeff Szyperski, CEO of Chesapeake Bank. "Our success begins with our people. By creating an environment where employees feel valued and empowered, we build a foundation for exceptional customer service and sustainable growth. We take pride in being both a great place to work and a strong, profitable bank that supports the communities we serve."

American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees. The survey and awards program is designed to identify and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive. This year 90 banks earned a spot in the ranking of Best Banks to Work For, based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered. Thefull list of the 2025 Best Banks to Work For is featured at www.americanbanker.com.

"The banks recognized as Best Banks to Work For are institutions employees want to join and stay," said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. "They understand how to give workers reasons to find purpose in their jobs."

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.

To be considered for participation, banks had to have at least 50 employees working in the U.S. and been in business for a minimum of one year. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final ranking.

For more information on the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkfor.com.

About Chesapeake Bank

Chesapeake Bank, founded in 1900, is a subsidiary of Chesapeake Financials Shares (CFS:CPKF), headquartered in the Northern Neck, also serving the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, Richmond, Midlothian, Chesterfield, and Peninsula communities. The company also offers credit processing and ABL financing. Employing 290+. Visit: www.ches.bank.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850k strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

Contact:

Jeffrey M. Szyperski

1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/chesapeake-bank-earns-national-and-statewide-honors-for-workplace-ex-1113719