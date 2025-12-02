Grey Bull Rescue Activates and Deploys for Operation: LATIN SHIELD To Rescue Americans from Venezuela in Advance of U.S. Kinetic Land Operations

Hostage Rescue and Evacuation Experts Prepare for Air, Land, and Maritime Assets to Conduct Rapid Evacuations Across the Region to Save American Lives Held at Risk

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Grey Bull Rescue has activated Operation: LATIN SHIELD in direct response to escalating U.S. military action against narco-terrorists in Venezuela, where, thus far, limited naval operations are expected to advance into land strikes. This development sharply increases the risk to Americans and other civilians who may find themselves caught in the conflict. The organization's elite team of special operations and intelligence community veterans is mission-ready, prepared to execute rapid air, land, and maritime rescues from Venezuela and neighboring regions the moment conflict erupts and Americans are endangered.

Operation: LATIN SHIELD represents a pivotal moment for Grey Bull Rescue. After more than 800 missions across war zones and disaster regions and 8,400 lives saved, this marks the first time the organization is preparing for a crisis in which the United States may be perceived internationally as the aggressor, a dynamic that dramatically increases the risks for Americans on the ground. Grey Bull has spent recent months positioning for this scenario, identifying air and sea access points, connecting with partners, building infrastructure, and establishing communications systems needed to support rescues.

Most recently, the organization carried out Operation: ISLAND CROSS, the daring evacuation of nearly 400 Americans from Jamaica during the first hours and days of Hurricane Melissa. Grey Bull continues to deliver tons of humanitarian aid to communities there that are still recovering from the Category 5 hurricane. Key to the success of Operation: ISLAND CROSS was that Grey Bull was already in the region, preparing for missions in Venezuela as the hurricane approached. Operations in Jamaica, along with months of advance staging in the Caribbean, positioned Grey Bull Rescue squarely in the region well in advance of conflict and enabled rapid access to key nodes in Venezuela and surrounding countries.

"This situation has evolved, and continues to evolve, faster than most people realize, and when naval activity and limited air strikes on narco-smuggler speed boats, meant as a show of force, pivots to regional conflict, kinetic ground strikes, and other combat operations, the environment becomes extremely dangerous for civilians," said Bryan Stern, Chairman and Founder of Grey Bull Rescue. "Checkpoints appear, roads close, communications fail, airspace closes, civil strife erupts, and lawlessness becomes standard. Americans can find themselves trapped and stranded with no warning and no options, and without any help. Grey Bull Rescue exists for exactly these moments. Our mission is for the Americans caught in the middle of war and disaster, and Operation: LATIN SHIELD gives us the ability to move quickly and decisively to get them out. Whether it's by air, land, or sea, we are ready when our people need us."

"We wholeheartedly support President Trump's policies to neutralize threats to the American people, especially narcotics, from the cartels backed by the Maduro regime, who have declared war on the American people," continued Stern. "Our concern is the civilians in the middle of geopolitics."

Grey Bull Rescue's readiness posture for Operation: LATIN SHIELD includes a full suite of capabilities designed to move Americans quickly and safely as conditions deteriorate. The organization has aviation assets capable of landing inside Venezuela under current conditions, maritime vessels staged for coastal evacuations and cross-border movement, and vetted land mobility networks prepared to navigate checkpoints, restricted areas, and rapidly shifting security environments. Grey Bull has also pre-positioned Starlink-backed communications systems to maintain connectivity and coordination if local communication infrastructure fails. The organization expects that surgical, high-complexity hostage rescues could become necessary, particularly in areas where militia and cartels are increasing violence or government-controlled checkpoints.

"This is precisely the kind of dynamic, complex high-threat environment Grey Bull was designed to navigate," added Stern. "We work in the grey space, the uncertain zones between diplomacy, conflict, and disaster, where access is limited, and conditions shift fast. That is where families are most vulnerable, and that is exactly where we will be."

Americans or those with loved ones in Venezuela are encouraged to register at https://greybullrescue.org/request-help/ .

Donations to support this and other ongoing rescue operations can be made at https://greybullrescue.org/pledge-your-support/ .

To learn more about Grey Bull Rescue and its work, please go to GreyBullRescue.org .

