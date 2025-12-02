Wilmington, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Off The Hook Yacht Sales Inc. (NYSE: OTH), America's largest buyer and seller of pre-owned boats, today announced that Brian John, CEO will present at NobleCon21, Noble Capital Markets' Twenty-First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference.

The event will take place at Florida Atlantic University's Executive Education Complex in Boca Raton, FL, on Wednesday, December 3rd, at 11:30 AM EST in Presentation Room Five.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website https://investor.offthehookyachts.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Off The Hook Yachts

Founded in 2012, Off The Hook Yachts Inc. has become one of America's largest buyers and sellers of pre-owned boats. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with operations throughout the East Coast and South Florida, the Company acquires more than $100 million in boats and yachts annually. Off The Hook Yachts leverages AI-assisted valuation tools and a data-driven sales platform to bring speed and transparency to yacht transactions, supported by a nationwide network of offices and marinas offering brokerage, wholesale, and performance yacht sales. Customers can buy boats from our many boat brokers including Autograph Yacht Group, our premier yacht brokerage offering expert service, exclusive listings, and a refined approach to buying and selling yachts. They can finance them with our Azure Funding Division, our recreational loan broker and lender providing financing solutions for individuals, dealerships, and brokerages. Off the Hook Yacht Services provides high-quality maintenance, repair, and support services yacht servicing. Marine Asset Recovery provides asset recovery and repossession services. In addition to our company owned websites, Boatsandbuyers.com and Webuyboats.com provide boat auction and lead generation services.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com | www.nobleconference.com.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth public companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. With more than 7,000 public companies listed on the site, content includes advanced market data, equity research, videos & webcasts, and industry articles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276422

SOURCE: Noble Financial Group, Inc.