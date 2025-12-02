Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - This Giving Tuesday the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants in the U.S., invites communities across the country to join the fight against childhood cancer. With a goal of raising $75,000, the campaign will support pioneering research that gives kids battling cancer a chance at a healthy, hopeful life - because behind every cure is a child's future.

Giving Tuesday, observed annually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a Global Day of Generosity that inspires individuals, organizations, and communities to make an impact. For St. Baldrick's, it is a day to rally support for lifesaving childhood cancer research - work that is critical as 1 in 5 kids diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. will not survive. Donations fund research that leads to safer, more effective treatments, higher survival rates, and improved quality of life for these children and their families.

Your gift this Giving Tuesday is more than a donation - it is a step toward breakthroughs that save lives and protect the futures of kids facing cancer. Every child whose life is saved carries dreams, laughter, and joy into the world, and every parent who witnesses their child survive experiences relief, love, and gratitude that can never be measured.

Thanks to the generosity of the Cetina-Chiu Family, every gift will be matched, up to $25,000, doubling the impact and helping fund research that transforms care and moves us closer to cures.

This year, St. Baldrick's is sharing the courageous stories of the following kids affected by cancer:

Bailey, 3, is facing her diagnosis of ATRT, a type of brain cancer, with courage and a sparkle that lights up every room. As Bailey undergoes a rigorous treatment protocol, every donation helps fuel the research that can give kids like her a chance to grow, discover their passions, and one day change the world.

Claire, 7, was diagnosed with metastatic Ewing sarcoma after a fall led to the discovery of a tumor pressing on her spinal cord. Today, she has completed treatment, is in the 1st grade, and is back to dance and gymnastics - working hard to regain her strength and embodying hope and perseverance.

Immar, 3, was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma in October 2024 after his energy suddenly faded. His treatments were long and harsh, but today he's cancer-free. Kids with cancer like Immar deserve treatments that are easier on their bodies so they can grow up healthy and full of life. Funding research is key to creating safer, more effective therapies a reality.

Wyatt, 6, began treatment for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in Summer 2024 after his family noticed rapid stomach growth. Despite facing challenging side effects - from high blood pressure to anxiety - Wyatt brings joy, humor, and light into every room he enters, inspiring everyone around him. His story is a powerful reminder that every child deserves to play, laugh, and enjoy the moments that matter - without the burden of illness and treatment.

On Giving Tuesday, December 2, supporters have the chance to be part of a global movement to fund lifesaving childhood cancer research.

Make a one-time donation or become a monthly donor to provide ongoing support in the fight against childhood cancer.

Explore the St. Baldrick's Giving Suite-start a fundraiser, leave a legacy, donate stocks, cryptocurrency, or contribute through your donor advised fund to fuel progress.

Raise awareness on social media. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube and download sharable graphics to help raise awareness. Don't forget to tag @StBaldricks.

Join St. Baldrick's in honoring Bailey, Claire, Immar, Wyatt and the countless kids still fighting cancer. Together, we can fund the research that saves lives and leads to lasting cures.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $369 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital - you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help ConquerKidsCancer.

