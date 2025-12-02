Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the "Company" or "SKYX"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced that its Founder and Executive Chairman, Rani Kohen, and Chief Executive Officer, Lenny Sokolow, will present at NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets' Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University's Executive Education Complex in Boca Raton, Florida, tomorrow, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET.

Investors and guests of SKYX are invited to attend the event at a discounted rate. Please register using the discount code provided by the Company.

A high-definition video webcast of SKYX's presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website at www.skyplug.com, and as part of the full NobleCon21 presentation catalog at www.nobleconference.com and www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will remain archived on all platforms for 90 days following the event.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC/FINRA-registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment and merchant banking, advisory services, an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its flagship in-person conference, NobleCon, the firm hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published over 45,000 equity research reports.

www.noblecapitalmarkets.com | www.nobleconference.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek, launched by Noble in 2018, is the first platform to provide institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated equity research on emerging growth public companies-free and without a subscription at any level. With more than 7,000 public companies listed, Channelchek offers advanced market data, equity research, videos, webcasts, and industry articles.

www.channelchek.com

