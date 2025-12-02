As Hollywood icons such as McConaughey and Caine sign AI-voice deals and global brands like Coca-Cola spark consumer backlash with AI-generated ads, it's clear that the debate around AI, creativity and human identity has reached a critical moment.

Fashion now faces the same questions: How do we innovate without losing authenticity? How do we protect talent while embracing technology?

Hannelore Knuts has shaped one of fashion's most distinctive careers. Known for her androgynous, instantly recognisable look, she became a global runway force for Alexander McQueen, Prada, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Balenciaga and Comme des Garçons. Her image has appeared in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, W Magazine, Numéro, Dazed and i-D, securing her status as one of Belgium's most iconic international models. Her career later expanded into wider artistic areas, cementing her influence far beyond the catwalk.

Today, Hannelore Knuts and BetterStudio present a new, ethical blueprint for AI in fashion. Powered by verified Digital Twins that prioritize the model's identity above all.

In a pivotal new podcast episode, internationally renowned top model Hannelore Knuts joins Severine Nijs, Head of Human Identity at BetterStudio and Founder/CEO of Jackie Lee Model Agency. Together, they explore how Artificial Intelligence and ethical, verified Digital Twins are redefining the global fashion industry.

As AI accelerates across the creative industries, the episode examines how technology will influence production, model careers, content efficiency, and the evolution of visual storytelling. Most importantly, it also highlights the need to protect the human identity behind every image.

AI Will Not Replace Real People in Fashion. It Will Redefine the Industry's Ways of Working.

While skepticism still exists across the industry, Knuts and Nijs agree: AI is not a threat, but the next major evolution in fashion.

"AI is here to stay. It will not replace real people. It will become another essential tool, the way Photoshop once did." Hannelore Knuts

The episode highlights how AI will streamline and automate high-volume workflows, especially ecommerce imagery, where brands are actively demanding efficiency and automation first.

Meanwhile, human models can shift toward creativity-driven, emotional and premium campaigns where their presence truly matters.

Digital Twins: A New Creative Workforce for Fashion

As content demands increase, Digital Twins offer:

scalable ecommerce production

24/7 availability

reduced environmental impact

consistent brand identity

creative extension beyond physical limits

Nijs explains how Digital Twins enhance the industry without sacrificing authenticity:

"Brands need efficiency, but not at the cost of authenticity. Digital Twins deliver both: speed for production, and protection for the human behind the model." Severine Nijs

AI Transparency Required from August 2026, with the Power of the Verified Label

From August 2026, every brand operating in the EU will be legally required to disclose when AI has been used in their imagery. This marks a major shift toward transparency: a standard consumers increasingly expect.

BetterStudio has developed, together with Jackie Lee, the Verified Label, a pioneering ethical framework that ensures:

Digital Twins are created with full consent

the model's identity is protected

fair compensation is guaranteed

usage is traceable, transparent, and compliant

In recent years, the fashion industry has had to invest heavily in sustainability and environmentally conscious initiatives. Now, ethical AI is becoming the next essential pillar. A pillar that consumers now expect their favourite brands to actively implement.

A Turning Point for the Fashion Industry

AI will reshape key elements of the industry:

For brands: greater speed, lower costs, and expanded creative possibilities

For models: new revenue streams, protection and longer-lasting careers

For agencies: future-proof business and service models

For consumers: trust, clarity and verified transparency

For creatives: elevated tools and limitless storytelling opportunities

A Call to the Industry

Knuts and Nijs emphasize that fashion must actively shape this change.

"Fashion has always evolved. AI is simply the next chapter, and we need to write it together." Hannelore Knuts

The podcast episode "The Future of AI in Fashion with Hannelore Knuts" is available now. Link: https://betterstudio.io/podcast-hannelore-knuts

