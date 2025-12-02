Key takeaways:

A patent pending innovation in data protection that affords the best protection yet from ransomware

Enables account managers to create a hidden, immutable copy of data that is invisible to anyone inside the corporate network

Supports wide range of compliance requirements across all industries

Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, has expanded its cyber resilient cloud storage capabilities with Covert Copy, a patent pending, advanced ransomware-resistant storage solution that allows users to create a locked, hidden copy of storage buckets to ensure critical data remains untouchable, even in the event of a cyberattack. The selected data is logically air gapped and cannot be seen, accessed, modified or deleted, without multi-user authentication approval, protecting it from any type of malicious attack. Covert Copy strengthens and simplifies traditional air gap strategies by creating a copy of data that is not only isolated, but unable to be detected at all.

As the AI boom continues to escalate the criticality and sensitivity of enterprise data, cybercriminals are increasingly targeting backup infrastructure and cloud storage, recognizing their vital role in an organization's daily operations. The demand for cyber-resilient data protection and recovery capabilities is reflected in forecasting from IDC's Worldwide Security Spending Guide, Mar 2025, which expects global security spending to grow by 12.2% year on year in 2025. To address the growing concerns around enterprise data protection, Covert Copy takes immutability a step further keeping data hidden from cybercriminals, ensuring a last line of defense against malicious deletions and encryption attempts. With zero egress fees and multi-user authentication, Covert Copy delivers cost-effective, ironclad security for backup and disaster recovery.

"Organizations are under increasing pressure, both internally and from regulators, to ensure that their data is untouchable," said David Boland, vice president of cloud strategy at Wasabi Technologies. "However, implementing strategic data protection programs is often difficult, time-consuming, and expensive. Covert Copy enables enterprises to seamlessly and affordably ensure their data is completely hidden from bad actors and ransomware attacks. For cyber attackers, you can't attack what you can't see."

Unlike other cloud providers, which often require managing a variety of complex tools, policies, and rules to secure data, Covert Copy offers a streamlined and effortless implementation. Users simply select the data to be secured and initiate the protection process with just a few clicks. This seamless setup and operation of advanced data protection at the storage level makes it incredibly simple for users to select what needs to be protected and prevent potentially catastrophic data loss. Additionally, Covert Copy is ideally suited to support highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, finance, government, and their associated standards, such as HIPAA, GDPR UK GDPR, and SEC data protection requirements.

Covert Copy enhances Wasabi's already robust cyber resilience portfolio, including data encryption, object lock, data bucket replication, and multi-user authentication. With these added layers of security and no charge for egress users have the power to create a robust cyber resilience program and ensure that data and backup buckets are more secure than ever before.

Covert Copy is now available as a new feature of Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage at no additional cost from Wasabi and its resellers and MSPs. For more information on Covert Copy and Wasabi's data protection offerings, visit https://wasabi.com/solutions/cyber-resilience

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry's fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they're free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry's fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202042797/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Lindsay Daly, Director of Corporate Communications

Press@wasabi.com