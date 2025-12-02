At AWS re:Invent 2025, Cohesity announces its role as a launch partner for the new AWS European Sovereign Cloud, bringing industry-leading data protection and cyber-resilience capabilities to customers across Europe.

Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced at AWS re:Invent 2025 that it is a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

This milestone underscores Cohesity's commitment to enabling customers to meet the region's growing data-sovereignty, security, and compliance requirements while empowering them to accelerate innovation with AWS.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud, expected to launch by the end of 2025, will provide a dedicated European cloud environment designed to enable customers to meet stringent data residency, operational independence, and sovereignty mandates. As a launch partner, Cohesity delivers industry-leading data protection and security solutions to customers using the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

Empowering Sovereign-Ready Data Protection

"Cohesity is the world's market leader in data security software, trusted by governments and enterprises globally. Our customers are telling us that digital sovereignty is now a top-tier board-level topic," said Olivier Savornin, group vice president, Europe, Cohesity. "In becoming a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, we're bringing trusted, AI-powered data security to organizations that must safeguard critical information under evolving European regulations while increasing data cyber resilience. Together, Cohesity and AWS give customers the confidence to manage, secure, and innovate with data wherever sovereignty matters."

Cohesity's participation builds on its deep expertise across AWS environments delivering cyber resilience capabilities for cloud workloads. The Cohesity Data Cloud enables enterprises to securely back up and manage data residing in sovereign environments, providing immutability, multi-role access control, quorum-based approvals, and air-gapped protection capabilities essential to sovereign cyber resilience.

Meeting Europe's Sovereignty Imperative

According to Gartner, "The $37 billion sovereign cloud IaaS market is forecast to grow at a five-year CAGR of 36% to reach $169 billion in 2028. Market growth will be led by rising regulatory demand for data sovereignty, as well as stronger requirements for operational independence and technological autonomy."

Becoming a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud strengthens Cohesity's commitment to helping customers increase cyber resilience while maintaining control and sovereignty over their data. This collaboration also underscores the value of Cohesity and AWS in delivering flexibility and unlocking greater business value for customers across diverse industries. For more information, please visit: https://www.cohesity.com/solutions/aws/.

