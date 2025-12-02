New and improved integration offers instant e-receipts, enhanced policy controls, and global compatibility for streamlined expense management

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced an improved expense integration with Uber for Business. The integration fully automates receipt collection for employee Uber rides and Uber Eats orders, offering a seamless and scalable way to manage travel and dining expenses while on the road for work.

Once Uber for Business and Expensify accounts are connected, e-receipts from employees' Uber business profiles are automatically sent to Expensify eliminating manual uploads, missed receipts, and hours of data entry.

Key features of the updated integration include:

Automated expense reporting E-receipts from rides and meals ordered via Uber and Uber Eats automatically flow into Expensify, fully categorized and reconciled.

Stronger policy and compliance tools Admins can apply ride and meal policies company-wide or by group, while automated roster management ensures only eligible employees are invited.

Global compatibility Uber receipts meet international invoicing standards, simplifying global expense management.

Business-level support Companies receive 24/7 expert assistance through Uber for Business, backed by a robust help center.

"Companies want seamless, automated tools that make everyday work simpler," said Jason Mills, Chief Product Officer at Expensify. "This upgraded integration with Uber for Business removes the hassle of managing receipts for employees, automates reconciliation for finance teams, and delivers real-time insight into company spend, all without anyone lifting a finger."

"Uber rides and meals are some of the most expensed items for employees," said Josh Butler, Global GM at Uber for Business. "We know how time-consuming it can be to hunt down receipts and get expense reports submitted in time. Through our newly improved integration with Expensify, we're continuing to streamline this process so employees can spend less time on admin work and more time on their daily tasks, while making business travel expense management more seamless and compliant for their employers."

To get started, companies simply connect their Uber for Business and Expensify accounts. From there, employees request rides or order meals using their Uber business profile, and the receipts appear instantly in Expensify accurate, itemized, and ready for approval.

The integration is available globally. Want to see it in action? Watch a quick demo.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at use.expensify.com.

About Uber for Business

Uber for Business brings the best of Uber to organizations around the globe with a seamless platform built to help them better support and engage those they employ and serve. With global scale, integrated solutions and exceptional service, Uber for Business empowers organizations to streamline business travel, reimagine employee wellbeing, and elevate the customer experience all while enabling employees to effortlessly leverage the Uber they love and trust in their professional lives. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has scaled to 70 countries and 15,000 cities, and helped 200,000 organizations bring flexibility and efficiency into their operations. For more, visit our website.

