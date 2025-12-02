The Citco group of companies (Citco), the leading asset-servicer to the alternative investment industry, today announced the opening of a new office in Overland Park, Kansas, USA, to support its expansion into the retail alternatives market.

The office opening supports the operations of Citco's recently effective SEC-registered transfer agency, which is focused exclusively on the retail alternatives market. Overland Park will serve as the main centre for Citco's SEC registered and retail alternatives transfer agency offering, while transfer agency services will also be supported by staff in other existing Citco offices across North America and Asia.

Chris Shaw, Head of Registered Alternative Products, Citco Retail Alternative Fund Services (USA) Inc., said: "The Kansas City area has long had a concentration of financial services operations and specifically transfer agency talent. Citco plans to leverage that expertise along with our market-leading technology to offer our retail alternatives transfer agency solution.

The retail alternatives transfer agency leverages Citco's scalable and robust solutions to support managers launching products for high-net-worth retail investors. This enables Citco to support existing investment manager clients considering SEC registered fund vehicles.

Citco's renowned high-touch service within the private markets space will extend to serving broker-dealers and advisors supporting capital raises for clients within the retail space. This service will leverage existing integration with distribution partners while incorporating registered transfer agency oversight and controls.

Chris Shaw added: "This expansion reflects Citco's commitment to innovation and client service excellence in the rapidly growing retail alternatives sector. We will continue to develop our offering to meet clients' evolving needs, while maintaining the white glove service that Citco is recognized for across the industry

"Since launching this quarter, Citco has already gone live with its first client in this emerging sector, and we expect to see multiple clients launch funds within our registered fund offering over the next year

For more information about Citco's retail alternatives services, please contact: https://www.citco.com/contact

Notes to Editors

About the Citco group of companies (Citco)

The Citco group of companies (Citco) is a network of independent companies worldwide. These companies are leading providers of asset-servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry. With $2 trillion in assets under administration and operations spanning across 36 countries, Citco's unique culture of innovation and client-driven solutions have provided Citco's clients with a trusted partner for more than four decades. Having grown organically into one of the largest asset servicers in the industry, Citco's Fund Services companies offer a full suite of middle office and back office services including treasury and loan services, daily NAV calculations and investor services, corporate and legal services, regulatory and risk reporting as well as tax and financial reporting services. Investing heavily in innovation and technology whilst further developing its current suite of client-friendly solutions, Citco will continue into the future as a flagbearer for the asset-servicing industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202342299/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Instinctif Partners

citco@instinctif.com

+ 44 20 7457 2065