Validated by Purdue University, this breakthrough AI system protects enterprises from deepfakes, synthetic identities, and AI-generated fraud at scale

Incode Technologies, the global leader in identity security and fraud prevention, today announced the launch of Deepsight, a breakthrough AI defense that detects and blocks deepfakes, injected virtual cameras, and synthetic identity attacks with unmatched accuracy.

When Identity Can Be Faked, Everything Breaks

As AI systems increasingly interact and transact autonomously, the ability to instantaneously separate real people from AI-generated fakes becomes critical. Deepsight's multi-modal AI analyzes video, motion, and depth data to expose inconsistencies that synthetic media cannot reproduce, all in under 100 milliseconds and without adding friction.

"Deepfakes have evolved beyond novelty. They are now a major fraud weapon," said Ricardo Amper, Founder and CEO of Incode. "When identity can be faked, everything breaks. Deepsight restores trust by ensuring every capture shows a human user in front of the camera, not a deepfake."

Deepsight anchors Incode's broader investment in frontier AI research for identity and trust, including Agentic Identity, which connects verified humans to AI agents acting on their behalf.

Three Layers of Defense

Deepsight conducts an assessment of identity across three primary layers, the combination of which can give such specificity to even identify the fingerprint of the generative model used to produce fake content, giving enterprises deeper visibility into the threat.

Behavioral Layer: Spots subtle interaction anomalies from AI bots or fraud farms.

Integrity Layer: Verifies camera and device authenticity to block virtual media.

Perception Layer: Tells apart deepfakes from genuine human users through AI analysis across multiple capture modalities, such as video, motion, and depth.

"Being able to tell if someone is real or not is becoming one of the defining challenges of our time," said Roman Karachinsky, Chief Product Officer at Incode. "Deepsight has proven its effectiveness in both the lab and the real world."

Proven by Purdue University

Deepsight's models were benchmarked in Purdue University's study "Fit for Purpose? Deepfake Detection in the Real World" (October 2025), which evaluated 24 detection systems across commercial, government, and academic providers. Incode achieved the highest accuracy and the lowest false acceptance rate among commercial tools, outperforming both government and academic models.

"We evaluated nine of the most widely used commercial deepfake detection systems and found that Incode's detector achieved the highest accuracy in identifying fake samplesThis outcome suggests that Incode demonstrates stronger robustness and reliability in challenging real-world scenarios," said Shu Hu, assistant professor at the School of Applied and Creative Computing and the Director of the Purdue Machine Learning and Media Forensics (M2) Lab at Purdue University.

In internal tests, Deepsight was 10 times more accurate than trained human reviewers, confirming that advanced AI defense is now essential to counter advanced AI attacks.

Why Leading Enterprises Need Deepfake Protection

Voi, one of Europe's leading micromobility companies, partners with Incode to bring AI-powered identity verification and deepfake detection into its identity and fraud solutions.

"With the tools available today, creating deep fakes is easily done by minors," said Chris Hobbs, Senior Category Manager, Indirect Procurement at Voi. "Incode helps us prevent fraud and ensure the legal age and safety of our customers."

Already Protecting Millions of Users

Deepsight is available now through the Incode Identity Platform, protecting enterprises across KYC onboarding, step-up verification, authentication, workforce access, and age verification.

"AI will change how we live, work, and connect," added Amper. "Our responsibility is to make sure it does not destroy the trust that holds it all together. Deepsight is how we defend reality itself."

Deepsight is already being deployed at TikTok, Scotiabank, and Nubank, having protected millions of users across more than six million live identity sessions to date.

About Incode Technologies

Incode is the global leader in trust and identity. With its mission to power a world of trust at the speed of AI, Incode powers eight of the top ten U.S. banks, seven of the top eight telecom providers, and many of the leading fintechs, marketplaces, and governments in the world, processing over four billion identity checks annually across multiple industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202871720/en/

Contacts:

Emily John, SourceCode Communications

emily.john@sourcecodecomms.com