TúYo service powered by Smith Micro's SafePath platform recognized for promoting digital safety and family well-being.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) proudly congratulates MasOrange on receiving the prestigious SERES Foundation Award for its groundbreaking TúYo service, which leverages Smith Micro's SafePath Digital Family Lifestyle platform to deliver a safer, more responsible digital experience for children.

The TúYo service, launched by Orange Spain under the MasOrange Group, is the world's first mobile tariff designed specifically for children with built-in protections. Powered by SafePath, TúYo provides parents with comprehensive tools to manage screen time, filter inappropriate content, and ensure healthy digital habits. This innovative approach addresses growing concerns about online safety and digital well-being, empowering families to navigate technology responsibly.

"We are thrilled to see MasOrange recognized for its commitment to digital child protection," said Bill Smith, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board at Smith Micro. "SafePath was designed to help families thrive in a connected world, and this award validates the importance of solutions that protect and empower the next generation."

The SERES Foundation Awards recognize companies that integrate social actions into their business strategies, generating value for both society and the company. MasOrange's TúYo initiative exemplifies this mission by helping families ensure that their children's first mobile experience is safe, educational, and inclusive.

About SafePath

The SafePath platform provides comprehensive and easy-to-use tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices through a single app. As a carrier-grade, white-label solution, SafePath empowers wireless service providers and cable operators to bring to market full-featured, on-brand family safety solutions that provide in-demand services such as location, parental controls, screen time management and driver monitoring to mobile subscribers. SafePath-based solutions activate new revenue opportunities for service providers while helping to increase brand affinity and reduce subscriber churn. Learn more at smithmicro.com/safepath.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers around the world. From enabling Digital Family Lifestyle solutions to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com. Smith Micro, the Smith Micro logo, SafePath and Digital Family Lifestyle are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202933512/en/

Contacts:

PR INQUIRIES:

Smith Micro Software

Kelly Sulkosky

+1 (412) 837-5300

PR@smithmicro.com

IR INQUIRIES:

Smith Micro Software

Charles Messman

+1 (949) 362-5800

IR@smithmicro.com