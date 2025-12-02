Asurion to Acquire Domestic & General, Establishing a Global Leader in Technology and Appliance Care Committed to Excellence in Customer Service

The combined company will accelerate Asurion's vision to become CTO of the home, by delivering seamless, intelligent care for every connected device and appliance in the home and making technology simpler, more reliable, and more sustainable for millions of customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurion, a global leader in technology care, support, and protection, today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Domestic & General, one of the largest appliance care providers across the UK and Europe.

Asurion has distinguished itself by delivering world-class customer experiences and deep partnerships with major wireless carriers, OEMs, and retailers. As a result of these innovative solutions, Asurion has built a customer base of more than 230 million customers around the world, more than half of which have recurring subscriptions for its services.

The combined company will provide customers worldwide with a single, trusted provider for every device and appliance, ensuring faster service and a more seamless experience.

Together, Asurion and Domestic & General unite omnichannel scale with deep service expertise to meet the rapid convergence of technology and appliances head on. Asurion will extend its leadership in the fast-growing, $154 billion connected home devices market. The combination will broaden Asurion's customer-end markets, extend its geographic reach and create new channel partnerships. Domestic & General will gain access to Asurion's deep global market expertise, service infrastructure and digital capabilities, including innovations like predictive diagnostics, intelligent logistics and AI-powered service to accelerate its successful growth.

Domestic & General has a legacy of over 110 years in appliance care, with a growing repair network of more than 25,000 independent engineers. It is trusted by millions of households and partners with leading manufacturers and retailers such as Whirlpool, Sky, Hoover-Candy, and John Lewis. With a growing book of 6.8 million subscription customers, Domestic & General has a proven track record of financial strength, delivering over two decades of uninterrupted organic revenue growth. Upon closing, Domestic & General will continue to operate under its brand as a business unit of Asurion.

"Our vision is to be the CTO of the home, and we are focused on delivering world-class customer experiences by making technology work better for everyone," said Guru Gowrappan, Chief Executive Officer of Asurion. "Domestic & General's deep customer relationships and expertise in appliance protection make them a natural, highly complementary partner as we expand our support of every connected device and appliance in the home. We look forward to welcoming the Domestic & General team to Asurion as we work together to elevate the standard for industry-leading customer experience globally."

Domestic & General is being acquired from certain funds ("CVC Funds") advised by CVC Capital Partners ("CVC") and Luxinva S.A., an entity wholly-owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA").

"Asurion and Domestic & General are united by a shared commitment to customer and partner excellence, sustainability, and innovation in their respective sectors. At Domestic & General we have built over a century of trust in our services, and we are the cornerstone of appliance care in millions of homes," said Matthew Crummack, Chief Executive Officer of Domestic & General. "Joining Asurion is a natural fit given our complementary business models, bringing fresh and exciting growth opportunities for the people and the business, while creating stronger outcomes for our customers. I'd like to personally thank CVC and ADIA for their consistent support and trust throughout this last investment cycle."

Pev Hooper, a Managing Partner at CVC said, "Under CVC's and ADIA's ownership, Domestic & General has transformed from a UK-focused warranty provider into a global, subscription-based and digitally-enabled appliance care leader. It surpassed £1 billion ($1.32 billion) in annual revenue, expanding into 12 markets whilst establishing a major business in the US. We are proud of how Domestic & General has grown and wish Asurion and Matthew and his team every success in building on this strong platform."

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026 subject to regulatory approvals.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead financial advisor to Asurion. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is also acting as a financial advisor to Asurion. Hogan Lovells is serving as Asurion's legal counsel.

Rothschild & Co is acting as financial advisor to CVC and Latham & Watkins is serving as CVC's legal counsel.

About Asurion

Our journey in tech care began with cellphone insurance, back when consumers' biggest tech worry was a lost or broken phone. Decades later, we're still dedicated to caring, but now we look after all the essential devices that power your life - tablets, computers, TVs, game consoles, smart speakers, fitness trackers, video doorbells, and nearly everything in between. With thousands of experts nationwide and hundreds of local repair shops, all supported by the most advanced supply chain in the industry, we've proudly cared for millions of customers with thousands of different devices. From setup, troubleshooting, repairs, or replacements, we get your favorite tech back up and running, often as soon as the same day. Asurion is ready to help however you need it - online, over the phone, in your neighborhood, or even at your doorstep.

About Domestic & General

Domestic & General is a leading specialist provider of appliance care, with over 110 years of expertise. Operating across the UK, Europe and beyond, Domestic & General provides protection, maintenance and support for over 22 million appliances. Working with major retailers, manufacturers and now independent businesses, Domestic & General is committed to delivering exceptional service, customer peace of mind and long-term value.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836102/Logos_Stacked_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asurion-to-acquire-domestic--general-establishing-a-global-leader-in-technology-and-appliance-care-committed-to-excellence-in-customer-service-302629904.html