MUSASHI JAPAN by TAIMATSU announces the return of its year-end celebration, Gift Campaign 2025, a seasonal tradition that transforms holiday shopping into an experience of appreciation, craftsmanship, and cultural generosity.

Rather than focusing on discounts, MUSASHI embraces the philosophy that true value lies in tools that last and in the gestures that accompany them. This year's campaign invites customers to discover gifts that enrich their craft in the kitchen, each thoughtfully chosen to support the longevity and performance of every Musashi blade.

Inspired by the Japanese principle of omotenashi, the campaign offers customers tiered gifts based on their total purchase amount, ensuring that every contribution is met with gratitude and purpose.

From December 2 to December 25, 2025, customers shopping in MUSASHI JAPAN stores will receive:

Tier 1: Oil and Rust Eraser

Practical maintenance tools that keep blades clean and protected for daily use.

Tier 2: Musashi Sharpening Stone

A premium whetstone that restores precision to every edge and encourages customers to care for their knives.

Tier 3: Musashi Japan Cutting Board

A carefully crafted cutting board created to support the balance and finesse of Musashi knives and to serve as the foundation of a focused kitchen environment.

The campaign is unified globally with localised expressions for each region:

Global US: Gift Campaign 2025

* Germany: Geschenkaktion 2025

* France: Campagne Cadeaux 2025

* Spain: Campaña de Regalos 2025

Across all markets, the message remains steady. Giving a Musashi gift is providing the tools that inspire skill, confidence, and commitment to the craft.

Creative Director Stefan Kitanovikj reflects on the intention behind the initiative:

"Choosing a MUSASHI JAPAN knife is a commitment to skilled mastery. These campaign gifts honour that journey. They encourage our customers to cook with intention, respect their tools, and elevate their craft of cooking."

For more information, visit: www.musashihamono.com

