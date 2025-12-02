Philadelphia Works, Inc. Announces Energy and Infrastructure Training Investment to Accelerate the Good Jobs Challenge in Southeastern PA

Expanding energy and infrastructure training slots will connect more career seekers to high-quality jobs across Southeastern Pennsylvania through the Regional Good Jobs Challenge.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Philadelphia Works, Inc., along with the Good Jobs Challenge Steering Committee in Southeastern PA, are excited to announce a diverse, regional set of selected training providers who will empower individuals with the skills necessary for in-demand jobs in Energy and Infrastructure. These fully funded training opportunities will help drive the Good Job Challenge's efforts to connect up to 3,000 residents to quality jobs across Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

"This expansion marks a pivotal moment for Southeastern Pennsylvania's workforce," said Patrick Clancy, President & CEO of Philadelphia Works. "Through the Good Jobs Challenge, we're not only preparing individuals for family-sustaining careers in energy and infrastructure, we're also strengthening the regional economy by ensuring employers have access to a skilled and diverse talent pipeline."

Newly awarded Good Jobs Challenge training partners include:

Beyond Literacy : Keystone Energy Employment Program

Collegiate Consortium for Workforce and Economic Development (CCWED):

Industrial Maintenance Mechanic - Electromechanical Technician Training

Congreso De Latinos Unidos : Careers in Trucking

Connections Work : Rebuilding Re-entrants and Reading Training Program

Finishing Trades Institute : Women in Nontraditional Careers (WINC)

I-LEAD : Infrastructure Pre-Apprenticeship Training

JEVS : Air Conditioning, Refrigeration & Heating Training

PowerCorps PHL : Green Skilled Trades Academy

Tiger Electrical Academy:Electrical Skills Training

"The Finishing Trades Institute of the Mid-Atlantic Region (FTI) is committed to advancing equitable access to high-quality careers in the union construction finishing trades. Our Women in Non-Traditional Careers (WINC) Pre-Apprenticeship Program reflects this mission by opening pathways for women to succeed in trades where they have been historically underrepresented. WINC graduates are able to successfully apply and thrive in the Philadelphia Union Building Trades. Aiming to serve Philadelphia residents, WINC not only uplifts participants but strengthens families, supports local economies, and addresses critical labor shortages."

- Erin O'Brien-Hofmann, Director of Member Engagement at the Finishing Trades Institute

"At Beyond Literacy, we see every day how access to career preparation transforms lives. Thanks to the Good Jobs Challenge grant, our learners are not only gaining the skills to succeed in high-demand energy careers, but they're also connecting directly with employers who are eager to hire them. This partnership creates a win-win - our learners achieve stability and growth, while regional employers gain a skilled and diverse workforce."- Kimmell Proctor, Beyond Literacy CEO

This high-impact investment to expand training capacity in the region is funded by the Economic Development Administration (EDA), U.S. Department of Commerce. To learn more about the Good Jobs Challenge in Southeastern PA, along with details on training providers and participation opportunities for employers and job seekers, please visit www.pagoodjobs.org.

This press release was prepared by Philadelphia Works, Inc., using Federal funds under award ED22HDQ3070127 from the Economic Development Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce. The statements, findings, conclusions, and recommendations are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Economic Development Administration or the U.S. Department of Commerce.

