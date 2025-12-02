A newly installed, state-of-the-art LED lighting system at Ullevaal Stadium has transformed the playing, viewing, and entertainment experience for athletes and spectators, and has made Norway's national stadium one of the few in the world with FIFA Quality Pro Certification.

Home to Norway's national football team, Ullevaal Stadium opened in 1926 and has a rich history of hosting significant sporting and entertainment events. When stadium ownership at the Football Association of Norway (NFF) decided to upgrade the venue's lighting, they envisioned a system with the most advanced LED technology for the best possible playing, viewing, and entertainment experience.

"Our main priorities for the new lighting system were that it was a modern and future-oriented system that created the perfect playing conditions for our players, is easy to use, and could put on exciting light shows," said Jørgen Søgård, Chief Technology Officer at Ullevaal Stadium.

While the new system, which was designed by Musco and installed by Asto Elektro, achieved those goals, it also came with another significant benefit certification through the FIFA Quality Programme for Floodlights.

Developed in collaboration with football associations, lighting industry leaders, and test institutes around the world, the FIFA Quality Programme for Floodlights certifies that a lighting system meets elevated, specified standards of quality and performance.

As the first-ever FIFA Preferred Provider for Floodlight Systems, Musco custom designed the TLC for LED system at Ullevaal to achieve those performance standards, making it one of just a small handful of stadiums worldwide with the designation.

"Ullevaal Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of Norwegians, and that was something the NFF and everyone involved in the project wanted to honour," said Chris Limpach, Musco's Director of Europe, Middle East, and Africa Business. "The high standards they set along with the FIFA designation just demonstrate their commitment to providing the best possible stadium experience. It was an exceptional project to be a part of."

About Ullevaal Stadium

Ullevaal Stadium has been Norway's match venue for football since 1926. Today, the stadium hosts both the women's and men's national teams, as well as the cup finals for men and women. In both 1987 and 1997 Ullevaal Stadium hosted the final in the women's Euro championship. Alongside the football activity, the Ullevaal Stadium Ltd. rents out offices and stores in the stadium body and also houses Oslo's largest conference centre, Meet Ullevaal, which includes 37 meeting rooms, with the largest room fitting more than 700 people. Also situated at Ullevaal Stadium is a shopping centre with more than 30 shops and restaurants.

About Musco

Musco has been the world leader in sports lighting and facility solutions since 1976, with innovations that enhance the playing and viewing experience and expand recreational opportunities while being responsible to the needs of facility owners, players, fans, neighbours, and the night sky. Musco's TLC for LED system, Show-Light special effects technology, and Mini-Pitch System modular sports solution provide unmatched quality, performance, and reliability. All of Musco's solutions are backed by a long-term parts and labour warranty, eliminating maintenance concerns and costs for facility owners and operators well into the future.

