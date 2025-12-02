Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Announces Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

MONTERREY, Mexico, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) today announced that, as part of its ongoing efforts and consistent with its capital allocation framework and commitment to enhance capital returns to shareholders, it has entered into a derivative instrument known as an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") agreement with a financial institution in the United States of America to repurchase Company's shares through the acquisition of American Depositary Shares ("ADS"). Under the terms of the ASR agreement, FEMSA has agreed to repurchase from such financial institution an aggregate amount of USD $260 million of its ADS1. The ASR contemplates an initial delivery of 540,035 ADSs on December 3, 2025.

The total number of shares ultimately repurchased under the ASR agreement will be based on the daily volume-weighted average price of the Company's ADS during the term of the agreement, less a discount. The final settlement of the ASR agreement is expected to be completed, at the latest, in the first quarter of 2026.

About FEMSA

1 ADS underlying units consist of FEMSA's BD Units, each representing one Series B Share, two Series D-B Shares and two Series D-L Shares, without par value.

