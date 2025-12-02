Finexio and RipplePoint Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Hospitality Financial Operations

Industry-Leading B2B Payments Platform partners with Premier Expense Analytics Solution to Drive Unprecedented Value for Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurant Groups

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Finexio, the pioneering Accounts Payable Payments-as-a-Service platform, today announced a transformative strategic partnership with RipplePoint, the hospitality industry's premier SaaS expense analytics platform trusted by hundreds of properties for over 20 years. This landmark collaboration delivers an end-to-end financial transformation solution that empowers hospitality operators to achieve 30-60% cost reductions while converting accounts payable from a cost center into a profit generator.

The $570 billion hospitality industry faces unprecedented operational complexity, managing thousands of supplier relationships across multiple locations while navigating diverse ownership structures and brand requirements. With labor costs at historic highs and operational efficiency paramount, forward-thinking hospitality groups are seeking integrated technology solutions that deliver both immediate cost relief and sustainable competitive advantages.

Transformative Solution for a Critical Industry Need

RipplePoint's comprehensive evaluation of the payments landscape identified Finexio as the only partner capable of delivering the sophisticated, embedded infrastructure required for true financial transformation. The partnership addresses a critical industry pain point: hotels and restaurants currently spend 10-15 hours weekly on manual AP tasks while leaving millions in potential revenue on the table through inefficient payment methods.

Through this collaboration, hospitality operators gain access to institutional-grade payment capabilities previously available only to Fortune 500 companies. The integrated solution delivers:

Revenue Generation: Transform AP spend into cash back earnings through optimized virtual card programs, directly improving bottom-line profitability

Operational Excellence: Reduce AP processing time by 70% through intelligent automation and seamless supplier onboarding

Enterprise Security: Bank-grade fraud protection powered by JPMorgan's infrastructure shields operations from payment fraud and cyber threats

Actionable Intelligence: Combined analytics and payment data provide unprecedented visibility into spend patterns and optimization opportunities

"In today's hospitality landscape, operational excellence and financial optimization are not just competitive advantages, they are survival imperatives," said Ernest Rolfson, CEO and Founder of Finexio. "By partnering with RipplePoint, we're delivering a solution that fundamentally transforms how hospitality businesses manage their financial operations. Our combined platform doesn't just reduce costs; it creates new revenue streams, enhances security, and provides the financial intelligence needed to thrive in an increasingly complex industry. This partnership represents a paradigm shift in hospitality financial management."

"Our partnership with Finexio represents a watershed moment for the hospitality industry," said Dustin Reineke, President and CEO of RipplePoint. "For over 20 years, we've helped hospitality operators achieve dramatic cost reductions through our analytics platform. By providing Finexio's best-in-class payment capabilities to our customer base, we're now able to deliver a complete financial transformation solution that addresses every aspect of expense management and payment processing. This is a revolution in how hospitality businesses approach financial operations."

Measurable Impact and Proven Results

Adopter of the Finexio-RipplePoint solution will experience transformative results. Properties using the solution have reported recovering 10-15 hours of staff time weekly, achieving at least 1% cash back on eligible AP spend, and realizing immediate cost savings through RipplePoint's proven optimization strategies. The solution's sophisticated approach respects the unique operational rhythms of hospitality while delivering enterprise-grade capabilities that scale from independent hotels to major chains.

The Finexio payment automation solution is immediately available to all RipplePoint customers. New customers interested in transforming their financial operations can visit www.finexio.com or contact Bobby Schmidt, Head of Sales & Marketing, at bobby@finexio.com.

About Finexio

Finexio is transforming B2B payments through its revolutionary Accounts Payable Payments-as-a-Service platform. Processing billions annually across thousands of businesses, Finexio's AI-powered solution seamlessly embeds within leading Procure-to-Pay and ERP systems to optimize, monetize, and secure the entire payment lifecycle. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional value to hospitality operators and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Finexio enables businesses to eliminate paper checks, reduce processing costs by up to 80%, and transform AP departments into profit centers. The company's innovative approach has earned recognition as a leader in embedded B2B payments, trusted by companies ranging from emerging brands to public institutions. Learn more at www.finexio.com .

About RipplePoint

RipplePoint is the hospitality industry's leading SaaS expense analytics and technology optimization platform, delivering measurable cost savings and operational efficiencies for over 20 years. Trusted by hundreds of hotels, resorts, and restaurant groups, RipplePoint's proprietary business intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility into technology spending while identifying and implementing cost reduction opportunities that typically achieve 30-60% savings. Beyond software analytics, RipplePoint offers expert project management services for technology implementations, from new hotel builds to major renovations, ensuring successful outcomes for business-critical initiatives. The company's unique combination of deep hospitality expertise, powerful analytics capabilities, and hands-on implementation support has generated millions in documented savings for clients while establishing RipplePoint as an essential partner for hospitality operators seeking to maximize profitability through intelligent expense management. Learn more at www.ripplepoint.com .

