Dell Technologies and Discovery Education Launch New Initiative To Prepare Students for In-Demand IT Careers

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Discovery Education and Dell Technologies today announced the launch of a new educational initiative, Tech Career Circuit. Tech Career Circuit is a one-stop hub offering complementary learning resources to prepare students in grades 6-12 for success in the IT industry.

Using Tech Career Circuit's unique hands-on learning opportunities and digital literacy resources, students can develop the essential workforce skills required in the IT industry. The Tech Career Circuit resources are standards-aligned, making integration in any classroom environment simple. The Tech Career Circuit resources include wrap-around lesson plans, activities, and educator supports available in multiple formats such as web-based content, PDFs, learning management system integrated designs, and more. The resources are designed to fit into any 6-12 classroom and support career and technical education tracks.

"Technology is moving at an incredible speed. At Dell, we want to prepare students for the future workforce, and technology and career skills are critical to participation. With Tech Career Circuit, we are providing access to opportunities and learnings that help K-12 educators anywhere in the world prepare students for skills needed in a career tomorrow," said Carly Tatum, head of Giving and Impact at Dell Technologies. "We're proud to partner with Discovery Education to connect students everywhere to critical future ready skills."

Tech Career Circuit builds upon Dell Technologies' work to support education through Dell Student TechCrew, Girls Who Game and other programming aimed at strengthening K-12 educational institutions in our communities. Dell Student TechCrew, a student-led help desk, enables students to become Dell technicians, certified to repair and refurbish devices for their school. Girls Who Game builds STEM interest in young girls through gaming and experiential challenges.

"The latest research shows that 87% of high school students find school more engaging when they see real career connections. With Tech Career Circuit, students gain engaging classroom lessons that support the development of work-ready skills," said Catherine Dunlop, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "We are thrilled to partner with Dell Technologies to prepare students for in-demand careers."

To access the Tech Career Circuit resources, visit techcareercircuit.discoveryeducation.com.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions help educators engage all students and support higher academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Learn more at www.discoveryeducation.com.

