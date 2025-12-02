SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Publishes Two Additional Decarbonization Modules for SCS-115, the Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is pleased to announce that the established SCS-115 Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products has been expanded to include two new modules that cover requirements pertaining to renewable energy (Module D) and asset efficiency improvement (Module E). These modules were created with technical feedback from industry experts, including RMI and Shell Chemical, among other Standard Development Committee members.

Introduced in April 2024, SCS-115 provides a methodology for third-party certification of the greenhouse gas intensity and reduction in carbon dioxide equivalents of a chemical material. SCS-115 is modular, allowing for different decarbonization levers. SCS-115 Modules D and E should be read in tandem with the core SCS-115 standard.

To download a copy of SCS-115 and all associated modules (A-E), visit the SCS Standards Website: Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products | SCS Standards

To learn more about SCS-115, register here to attend an informational webinar & Q&A session being held at 11:00 AM PST on December 16, 2025.

For SCS-115 Certification Services, please visit the SCS Global Services Website: Carbon Assured | SCS Global Services

To review guidance on SCS-115 certification, see the SCS-115 Auditor and Operator Guidance V1.0, which will be updated with information on Modules D and E shortly: Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products | SCS Standards

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit www.SCSstandards.org.

