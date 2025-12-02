Care USA: Beyond Numbers: CARE's CMO on Centering Local Heroes to Drive Global Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Originally published on Engage For Good.

Aligning your brand with impactful, authentic, and globally resonant campaigns is essential in today's environment. Cutting through the noise to ignite genuine empathy and drive action requires a bold, values-driven approach.

CARE has an 80-year legacy of global development and humanitarian aid, making it a benchmark for trust and effectiveness. Yet, even legacy organizations must constantly evolve their message. CARE recently launched its provocative new brand campaign, "Who Cares?" which premiered on the world stage at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)-a strategic move designed to challenge the status quo and remind global leaders of their core mission.

Monica Rowe, Chief Marketing Officer at CARE, shares the strategic thinking behind the campaign-from its timely origin amid sector-wide aid cuts to the intentional choice of celebrating local heroes over overwhelming statistics. You'll gain insights into how a global organization modernizes its message to reaffirm trust, galvanize partners, and create a strong foundation for long-term impact. The lessons here can inform your own brand and partnership strategies in the social good space.

EFG:You recently launched a new brand campaign, "Who Cares?" that premiered at the United Nations General Assembly. Can you share a little behind the impetus for the campaign and the importance of launching it during the UNGA?

Monica Rowe (MR): About a year ago we conducted extensive brand research and developed a new CARE brand platform entitled "CARE, Always There." This new brand identity reasserts our 80-year legacy of being the largest and longest-serving humanitarian organization that shows up wherever CARE is needed, no matter what. The first major public expression of that platform became "Who Cares?", a provocative and timely creative idea born out of a rapidly changing environment. When drastic aid cuts occurred earlier this year it sent shockwaves through the sector. We knew we had to act, not retreat. The question "Who Cares?" became both a rallying cry and a challenge-to remind the world that CARE does, and to invite others to stand with us.

The decision to launch during the United Nations General Assembly was highly intentional. UNGA is a global moment when world leaders, policy makers, and influencers are talking about the very issues we tackle every day-poverty, humanitarian crisis, and climate resilience.

