ELEGOO Announces Christmas 3D Printer Sale With Major Holiday Deals From Dec. 2 To Dec. 25

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, announces its Christmas Holiday Sale running from Dec. 2 to Dec. 25 (PST). The seasonal event brings major Christmas discounts up to 53% off on 3D printers, filament and resins, giving makers, hobbyists, and holiday shoppers some of the best 3D printing deals of the year.

During the Christmas sale period, customers can save on ELEGOO's most popular FDM and resin 3D printers, including the award-winning Centauri Carbon, the high-speed Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin printer, the ultra-precise Saturn 4 Ultra , the large-format Neptune 4 Plus FDM printer, as well as the Mars 5 Series and the industrial-scale OrangeStorm Giga. These offers provide an ideal opportunity for beginners, hobby creators, and professional users to upgrade their setup with affordable, high-performance 3D printers.



To support holiday projects and year-end printing needs, ELEGOO is also offering Buy 3 Get 1 Free or Buy 8 Get 4 Free for both filament and resin, making it easier to stock up on essential printing materials. Christmas special filament bundle including gold, white, and, red and green is also available for stand-alone purchase or 3D printer+ filament bundle sale.

Featured Christmas Sale Offers

Centauri Carbon - Award-Winning FDM 3D Printer for Beginners and Hobbyists

Known for its ease of use, portability and excellent print quality, the Centauri Carbon is one of the most recognized FDM printers on the market. It's an ideal Christmas gift for beginners exploring 3D printing, general users printing home decorations, hobbyists seeking reliable performance.

Holiday pricing:



US: 279.00 USD (20 USD off)

EU: 299.00 EUR (50 EUR off)

UK: 259.00 GBP (40 GDP off)

CA:399 CAD (59.01 CAD off)

JP: 53,999 JPY (4,000 JPY off)

AU: 629.00 AUD (70 AUD off)

Saturn 4 Ultra 16K - High-Speed Resin 3D Printer

Designed for both newcomers and experienced users, the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K offers easy setup, automatic leveling, and ultra-fast 150 mm/h printing through tilt-release technology. Its camera with illumination enables day-and-night monitoring. This model makes resin 3D printing more approachable than ever.

Holiday pricing:



US: 419.00 USD (80 USD off)

EU: 469.00 EUR (50 EUR off)

UK:419.00 GBP (25 GBP off)

CA: 549.00 CAD (130 CAD off)

JP: 68,999 JPY (10,000 JPY off)

Saturn 4 Ultra - Ultra-precise Resin Printer for Making Miniatures

Equipped with tilt release technology and a 10-inch 12k Mono LCD, the Saturn 4 Ultra is a workhorse resin printer for perfectionists who look for high quality 3D prints with precise details. Its sleek design and beginner-friendly features make printing a breeze.



Holiday pricing:



US: 329.00 USD (60 USD off)

EU: 339.00 EUR (80 EUR off)

UK:289.00 GBP (65 GBP off)

CA:479.00 CAD (70 CAD off)

JP: 51,999 JPY (8650 JPY off)

For more discount details, please visit: Elegoo 2025 Christmas Sale Official Page

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 220 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

