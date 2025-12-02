Turntide Technologies: Turntide Powers Dust Moto Electric Motorcycles with Inverter Technology

Collaborative engineering delivers peak performance and faster delivery of popular off-road motorcycles.

When designing its compact, high-torque, electric motorcycle, Dust Moto encountered several technical and strategic challenges. Existing inverter solutions in the market were prone to failures, lacked reliability, scalability, or required extensive customization. Turntide's high-performance Gen 6 Inverteroffered the reliability, proven track record, peak performance, and flexibility that Dust Moto needed to meet its demanding performance requirements.

"Finding the right inverter technology to meet the demanding performance requirements for our motorcycle was no small feat, but critical to our customer mission," said Colin Godby, CEO, Dust Moto. "Turntide's inverter ticked the right boxes and the company's collaborative engineering helped us achieve rapid integration success."

Working closely together, the engineering teams from both companies ensured motor compatibility, seamless integration, and optimized performance and efficiency. Dust Moto became the first partner to independently develop and implement a customized inverter integration using Turntide's user code, which allows OEMs to create tailored control logic in C language. Using this capability, Dust Moto's team achieved full-system control and seamless communication between the battery, inverter, and motorcycle interface in just eight weeks.

"Dust Moto and other companies that are pushing the limits of what is possible in electrical performance need partners who can keep pace," said Steve Hornyak, CEO, Turntide. "Turntide's ability to rapidly iterate and integrate advanced powertrain solutions demonstrates how we are meeting the challenging performance demands of electric and hybrid markets and complex needs of the commercial OEM market."

Learn more from this Dust Moto case study.

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance axial flux motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for anything that moves.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, power sports, and premium automotive.

About Dust Moto

Dust Moto, a pioneering electric motorcycle startup in the U.S., creates affordable, high performance electric bikes. Dust Moto production is scheduled to begin in 2026.

