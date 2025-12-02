SAAB AB: Saab signs contract with Spanish Army for Live Training Systems

Saab has received a first order from the Spanish Army for Individual Duel Simulation systems. This entails a mix of supply and services and includes Saab's advanced infantry soldier systems and exercise control to be used in different units within the Spanish Army.

This is the first order within a framework agreement between the Spanish Army and Saab, with a potential maximum total value of approximately EUR 34 million. The agreement includes Saab's GAMER live training equipment including Personal Detection Devices (PDDs), weapon kits and Manpack-systems. It also includes the option to add further training capabilities.

Saab will now establish its training systems in Spain, together with the local partner Tecnobit. This will enable realistic live training at different regiments throughout Spain.

"We are really proud to welcome the Spanish Army as a new customer of our live training solutions, which will provide the Army with cutting-edge training capabilities," said Joakim Alhbin, head of Saab's Training & Simulation business unit. "This order underscores the growing demand for realistic and interoperable training systems that enable armed forces to prepare for the complex challenges of modern warfare."

Saab's live training systems are renowned for their realism and interoperability, allowing soldiers and commanders to train in a simulated environment that closely mirrors real-world conditions. This immersive experience enhances situational awareness, decision-making skills, and overall operational readiness.

The systems delivered under this contract will enable the Spanish Army to conduct a wide range of training exercises, from small-unit tactics at the different units, to potential for future larger-scale multi-national manoeuvres. By leveraging Saab's advanced technology, the Spanish Army will be able to optimise training effectiveness and ensure its personnel is fully prepared to meet any mission.

