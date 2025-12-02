HCSS to Celebrate 40 Years of Innovation at Its 35th Annual Users Group Meeting

HCSS Welcomes Construction Professionals to Its Landmark UGM Featuring Breakthrough Technologies and Unmatched Industry Collaboration

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / HCSS , the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure projects, announces its 35th Annual Users Group Meeting (UGM), held January 19-22, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. This milestone event marks the company's 40th anniversary, underscoring four decades of partnership and digital transformation with customers.

UGM 2026 offers over 150 educational sessions designed to enhance expertise and inspire digital leadership in construction. More than a learning event, UGM is where users take an active role in shaping the future of HCSS software, sharing real-world feedback that directly fuels product innovations. This year's event introduces the reimagined Construct and Connect experience, featuring a new layout with collaborative and interactive spaces, the HCSS Marketplace, where attendees explore the latest partner integrations, and dedicated appointment centers for one-on-one consultations.

A highlight of UGM 2026 is news of the highly anticipated release of the next generation of HeavyBid. This release transforms the preconstruction process with an end-to-end solution that streamlines bid management and cost estimating, helping users to bid faster, smarter, and with confidence. The continued evolution of HeavyBid reinforces HCSS's commitment to delivering tools that keep construction leaders at the forefront of industry progress.

The landmark 40th anniversary celebration serves as the stage for exciting platform news. HCSS will offer an exclusive preview of groundbreaking innovations designed to power the future of construction. Attendees will get a first look at unified, real-time field data capture capabilities and smarter analytics to transform decision-making for teams in every phase of the construction process.

The finale of UGM 2026 will be held at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros, where guests will enjoy exclusive on-field batting practice, live entertainment, and interactive experiences that celebrate HCSS' sense of community.

Since its inaugural meeting with just eight customers in 1990, UGM has become a cornerstone event for the heavy civil construction sector. The annual gathering enables professionals to expand skills, provide feedback driving future solutions, and build relationships that contribute to collective industry advancement. For more information about UGM 2026, visit ugm.hcss.com .

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software designed to connect the office to the field across the lifecycle of heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Celebrating 40 years in business, the company has used its annual user group meeting to foster collaboration and gather customer feedback, resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 4,000 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 15-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees.

SOURCE: HCSS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hcss-to-celebrate-40-years-of-innovation-at-its-35th-annual-users-1112498