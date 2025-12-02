AFVi Offers New Hydrogen Training and Certification for Fuel System Inspectors

New AFVi training and certification prepare technicians for hydrogen fuel cell and internal combustion vehicles in accordance with the latest FMVSS, SAE, and CGA standards.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi) proudly announced the final courses in its hydrogen curriculum: H2 201: Hydrogen Vehicle Fuel System Inspector Training , and the accompanying certification exam. Offering both real-time instruction from an industry expert, as well as a nationally recognized certification program for inspecting hydrogen fuel systems, H2 201 applies to both hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) vehicles.

H2 201 Explained

As hydrogen adoption continues to grow across the U.S., particularly in transit and municipal fleets, so does the need for thorough safety training. Hydrogen's unique properties - including its dispersion behavior, pressure requirements, and wide flammability range - make fuel systems that use it fundamentally different from those in natural gas vehicles (NGVs). This course bridges the knowledge gap for technicians who may already be familiar with CNG but need specialized training for hydrogen.

H2 201 covers critical topics like:

Hydrogen fuel system component function and identification.

Required inspection tools and methods.

Depressurizing, defueling, and leak detection.

Hydrogen cylinder damage assessments and classifications.

Requirements under SAE2579 , CGA C-6.4 , and FMVSS 307 and 308 .

Along with its prerequisite course, H2 101: Hydrogen Vehicle Essentials and Safety Practices , AFVi's hydrogen fuel system inspector certification program is designed so that technicians who complete the training and pass the certification exam are fully qualified to conduct inspections that meet all current safety codes and standards.

Coursework was developed with cooperation from The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada ( RTC ), which allowed AFVi visual access to its hydrogen fueling station and vehicles, as well as contributed photos and videos.

AFVi continues to offer the most comprehensive training for alternative fuel technicians across North America. For more information about hydrogen vehicle classes and requirements, visit AFVi.com , call 800-510-6484, or download a course overview .

