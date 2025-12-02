JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Propelus , a provider of industry-leading healthcare solutions for human capital management, has announced a strategic partnership with MAVEN Project , a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare access and quality for underserved populations across the United States.

Propelus and MAVEN Project Partner to Advance Health Care and Support Frontline Providers

New Partnership announcement with Propelus & MAVEN Project

The partnership connects Propelus' solution, Propelus EverCheck , with MAVEN Project's mission to support safety net clinics and frontline providers across the country. Through this collaboration, EverCheck now helps strengthen MAVEN Project's physician volunteer management and compliance processes. By improving how volunteer credentials are monitored and maintained, MAVEN Project can dedicate more time and resources to supporting providers and expanding access to specialty care in underserved communities.

"At Propelus, our mission has always been to back the people powering healthcare," said Julie Walker, CEO at Propelus."It is an honor to partner with MAVEN Project, as part of our mission is to serve providers and vulnerable communities by removing barriers to care. Together, we are helping create a connected, equitable, and deeply human healthcare ecosystem."

Through the partnership, EverCheck will streamline physician volunteer credential verification and monitoring for MAVEN Project's network of physicians. This includes potential enhancements such as moving from monthly to daily license monitoring, improving accuracy, and reducing administrative effort.

Expanding access to care

The United States faces a growing shortage of healthcare workers and significant gaps in access to specialty care. Millions of Americans who rely on safety net clinics struggle to receive timely treatment, especially in rural or underserved areas.

MAVEN Project helps close that gap. The organization currently supports 245 volunteer physicians across 70 specialties, connecting them with providers at nearly 700 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and free clinics nationwide. Through telehealth, volunteers offer consultations, mentorship, and education to frontline providers, allowing clinics to manage complex cases locally and reduce external referrals by over 75 percent.

"The healthcare workforce is stretched thin, and access to specialty care is one of the biggest barriers to optimal health," said Dr. Jessica Lee, Chief Executive Officer, at MAVEN Project. "With improved administrative workflows through Propelus, we can focus more time on empowering the providers who deliver care every day."

Beyond credentialing support, Propelus and MAVEN Project are exploring ways to collaborate on continuing education and recognition programs.

Future initiatives may include:

Continuing education content collaboration , connecting MAVEN Project's robust webinar series and learning programs with Propelus CE Broker.

License support for volunteers through CE Broker's educational platform.

Recognition programs celebrating MAVEN Project's volunteer physicians who donate their time and expertise to underserved populations.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to limitless connectivity, health equity, and the empowerment of the healthcare workforce.

In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, Propelus will also donate to MAVEN Project for every engagement on our Propelus LinkedIn "gratitude" posts and/or a new Propelus CE Broker subscription. Visit the Propelus LinkedIn page to learn more and share gratitude with a healthcare professional.

About Propelus

Propelus streamlines workforce compliance management for healthcare. Through market-leading solutions like Propelus CE Broker, Propelus EverCheck, Propelus Immuware, and Propelus Data Solutions, our innovative technology and strategic partnerships empower millions of professionals and their employers, regulators, and partners to work together, ensuring a better-connected and more efficient healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at propelus.com.

About MAVEN Project

MAVEN Project is a 501c3 nonprofit expanding access to high-quality comprehensive health care in under-resourced communities across the U.S. MAVEN Project virtually connects its network of volunteer medical experts across 70+ specialties to provide immediate and long-term support for clinicians working in safety net clinics and community health centers - resulting in higher-quality, lower-cost care delivered locally to under-resourced patients. Learn more at mavenproject.org .

SOURCE: Propelus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/propelus-and-maven-project-partner-to-advance-health-care-and-sup-1113393