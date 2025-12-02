Diamondback Firearms Unveils the Ventra Suppressor Line: American-Made Precision for Modern Shooters

Diamondback expands into suppressors with a rugged, American-engineered, American-made line built for durability, low backpressure, and real-world performance.

COCOA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Diamondback Firearms announced today the launch of its Ventra Suppressor Line, marking a major expansion into the suppressor market. Designed, engineered, and built in the United States, the Ventra series delivers the precision engineering and reliable performance that shooters have come to expect from Diamondback.

Ventra 556i Suppressor

Diamondback Ventra 5.56 Suppressor

Constructed from military-grade Inconel 718 and 17-4 stainless steel, Ventra suppressors are rated for full-auto fire and are built to endure extreme environments. A modular, HUB-compatible architecture allows shooters to adapt mounting systems easily, and Diamondback's internal Pressure Venting Technology reduces blowback, mitigates recoil, and keeps gas out of the shooter's face.

The Ventra line debuts with three models: the DBS-30i, DBS-556i, and DBS-22i. Each suppressor is purpose-built and shares the same core principles: compact size, dependable operation, and construction that supports real-world use in demanding environments.

The series is finished in Cerakote Armor Black or FDE. All models are full-auto rated.

Ventra DBS-30i

Caliber rating: .300 RUM

Length: 6.130" (w/o mount)

Weight: 16.0 oz (w/o mount)

Diameter: 1.64 in

Material: Inconel 718 core and 17-4 Stainless Steel

Full Auto Rated: Yes

Mount: Direct Thread Adaptor, 5/8x24 (HUB Compatible)

MSRP: $1,148

Ventra DBS-556i

Caliber rating: 5.56 x 45 mm

Length: 5.336 (w/o mount)

Weight: 11.84 oz (w/o mount)

Diameter: 1.55 in

Material: Inconel 718 core and 17-4 Stainless Steel

Mount: Direct Thread Adaptor, 1/2x28 (HUB Compatible)

Full Auto Rated: Yes

MSRP: $998

Ventra DBS-22i

Caliber rating: .5.7 x 28 mm (.22 class hosts)

Length: 5.625 in

Weight: 5.85 oz

Diameter: 1.125 in

Material: Inconel 718

Full Auto Rated: Yes

Mount: Direct Thread Adaptor, 1/2x28

MSRP: $575

About Diamondback Firearms?

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Cocoa, Florida, Diamondback Firearms is dedicated to manufacturing high-quality, American-made firearms and suppressors. With a reputation built on innovation, reliability, and precision engineering, Diamondback provides enthusiasts, law enforcement, and personal defense users with cutting-edge firearm solutions. For more information about Diamondback Firearms and its products, please visit www.diamondbackfirearms.com

SOURCE: Diamondback Firearms

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/diamondback-firearms-unveils-the-ventra-suppressor-line-american-made-precisi-1113419