02.12.2025
Diamondback Firearms Unveils the Ventra Suppressor Line: American-Made Precision for Modern Shooters

Diamondback expands into suppressors with a rugged, American-engineered, American-made line built for durability, low backpressure, and real-world performance.

COCOA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Diamondback Firearms announced today the launch of its Ventra Suppressor Line, marking a major expansion into the suppressor market. Designed, engineered, and built in the United States, the Ventra series delivers the precision engineering and reliable performance that shooters have come to expect from Diamondback.

Ventra 556i Suppressor

Ventra 556i Suppressor
Diamondback Ventra 5.56 Suppressor

Constructed from military-grade Inconel 718 and 17-4 stainless steel, Ventra suppressors are rated for full-auto fire and are built to endure extreme environments. A modular, HUB-compatible architecture allows shooters to adapt mounting systems easily, and Diamondback's internal Pressure Venting Technology reduces blowback, mitigates recoil, and keeps gas out of the shooter's face.

The Ventra line debuts with three models: the DBS-30i, DBS-556i, and DBS-22i. Each suppressor is purpose-built and shares the same core principles: compact size, dependable operation, and construction that supports real-world use in demanding environments.

The series is finished in Cerakote Armor Black or FDE. All models are full-auto rated.

Ventra DBS-30i

  • Caliber rating: .300 RUM

  • Length: 6.130" (w/o mount)

  • Weight: 16.0 oz (w/o mount)

  • Diameter: 1.64 in

  • Material: Inconel 718 core and 17-4 Stainless Steel

  • Full Auto Rated: Yes

  • Mount: Direct Thread Adaptor, 5/8x24 (HUB Compatible)

  • MSRP: $1,148

Ventra DBS-556i

  • Caliber rating: 5.56 x 45 mm

  • Length: 5.336 (w/o mount)

  • Weight: 11.84 oz (w/o mount)

  • Diameter: 1.55 in

  • Material: Inconel 718 core and 17-4 Stainless Steel

  • Mount: Direct Thread Adaptor, 1/2x28 (HUB Compatible)

  • Full Auto Rated: Yes

  • MSRP: $998

Ventra DBS-22i

  • Caliber rating: .5.7 x 28 mm (.22 class hosts)

  • Length: 5.625 in

  • Weight: 5.85 oz

  • Diameter: 1.125 in

  • Material: Inconel 718

  • Full Auto Rated: Yes

  • Mount: Direct Thread Adaptor, 1/2x28

  • MSRP: $575

About Diamondback Firearms?

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Cocoa, Florida, Diamondback Firearms is dedicated to manufacturing high-quality, American-made firearms and suppressors. With a reputation built on innovation, reliability, and precision engineering, Diamondback provides enthusiasts, law enforcement, and personal defense users with cutting-edge firearm solutions. For more information about Diamondback Firearms and its products, please visit www.diamondbackfirearms.com

Contact Information

Dave Larson
Director Of Marketing
media@diamondbackamerica.com
877-997-6774

.

SOURCE: Diamondback Firearms



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/diamondback-firearms-unveils-the-ventra-suppressor-line-american-made-precisi-1113419

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
