Trial Library Raises $10 Million Series A to Expand Access to Clinical Trials as a Care Option

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Trial Library , an AI-enabled platform expanding access to clinical trials as a care option, announced a $10 million Series A funding round co-led by SemperVirens Venture Capital and Next Ventures, with participation from Sanofi Ventures, Lux Capital, Civilization Ventures, How Women Invest, Overwater Ventures and others. This investment, which brings total funding to date of $15 million, accelerates Trial Library's mission to make clinical research a core part of standard of care - bridging access gaps for patients, empowering healthcare providers and aligning payers and biopharmaceutical sponsors around a more efficient and equitable research ecosystem.

"As a physician-scientist, I witnessed, first-hand, the significant impact clinical trials have on improved healthcare outcomes. At Trial Library, we're building the connective tissue that links care delivery and clinical research," said Dr. Hala Borno, CEO and founder of Trial Library. "This latest funding will enable us to advance our model where access to innovation is the standard, not the exception."

Trial Library's platform unlocks access to clinical trials in community-based clinical settings through AI-enabled provider activation, compliant eligible patient identification and longitudinal navigation throughout the trial lifecycle.Trial Library currently operates across 320+ clinics and 1,500+ providers nationwide and is rapidly expanding its network alongside growing partnerships with payers such as self-insured plans and health plans.

"Trial Library is the first technology company to unlock the payer market to effectively broaden the pool of patients who are considered for clinical trials," said Allison Baum Gates, general partner of SemperVirens Venture Capital. "We're excited to back a platform that aligns incentives and unites patients, providers, payers, and life-science partners around shared cost-savings and patient outcomes."

Trial Library has partnered with leading global biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate R&D and enrollment. "Trial Library is a uniquely end-to-end platform, building the AI infrastructure that is accelerating access to the next generation of precision medicine," said Cris De Luca, partner at Sanofi Ventures.

Since launching in 2022, Trial Library has demonstrated significant impact through strategic partnerships with leading healthcare organizations. The company's work with The Oncology Institute generated 642 patient referrals in one year, while partnerships with American Oncology Network have identified tens of eligible patients for solid tumor trials in just the first quarter of implementation. Trial Library's platform has also expanded its collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine to support oncology clinical development and medical affairs programs, and in 2025 the company announced a collaboration with Texas Oncology to streamline clinical trial access through personalized patient navigation

"Trial Library's approach aligns with the growing shift toward decentralized, community-based research," said Lance Armstrong, managing partner at Next Ventures. They're proving that AI and human navigation together can bring precision medicine to every corner of healthcare."

Trial Library is committed to diversity and equity among patient populations, including a focus on underserved populations. This includes 69% of patient referrals being non-white, 29% on Medicaid and 44% requiring transportation support. This effort addresses critical gaps in clinical trial participation while reducing administrative burden on providers and transforming how community oncology practices engage with clinical research.

Trial Library is an AI-platform that accelerates access to precision medicine. In collaboration with biopharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and health systems, Trial Library enables the delivery of clinical trials as a care option, advancing access to precision medicine, improving oncology outcomes and reducing the total cost of care. Backed by some of the leading venture capital firms in healthcare, Trial Library currently operates across 320+ clinics and 1,500+ providers nationwide. Learn more at www.triallibrary.com .

