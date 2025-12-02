ACHR NEWS Announces Inaugural HVAC Contractor Forum in Frisco, Texas

New event, co-located with ACCA's Smart Tech Summit, to deliver practical strategies, networking, and insights for HVAC residential contractors

BIRMINGHAM, MI / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / The ACHR NEWS, the leading source for HVACR industry intelligence, today announced the launch of the HVAC Contractor Forum, a new live event tailored specifically for residential HVAC contractors. Taking place in Frisco, Texas, from November 2-4, 2026, this new forum will provide peer-to-peer learning, structured dialogue, and technical case sessions to support those responsible for leading, managing, and implementing residential HVAC services in an evolving industry landscape.

The ACHR NEWS is the #1 trusted source for news for HVAC contractors. The bi-weekly magazine has been covering the industry since 1926.

"We are so excited about launching this new event for the HVAC residential contractors," ACHR NEWS Publisher Sarah Harding said. "We bring a wealth of experience in the HVAC industry, and this event is long overdue. I guess you could say it has been one hundred years in the making."

The HVAC Contractor Forum will deliver more than just session content. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies for business operations and field performance, informed by real-world contractor experience and macro-level trends from The ACHR NEWS editorial team. Just as important, attendees will take home new relationships, built through shared learning and informal conversation, which extend their professional network.

The Air Conditioning Contractor of America (ACCA) have chosen to co-locate their fall event, ACCA Smart Tech Summit, with the HVAC Contractor Forum. The one-day ACCA event will be on Nov. 2.

"This partnership with ACCA's longtime friends at ACHR News and their parent company BNP Media marks an exciting new partnership to advance not only the HVACR industry, but also plumbing and electrical trades. By uniting the strengths of two trusted leaders, we are setting the stage for a fall 2026 event that will deliver unprecedented value for contractors. ACCA is committed to building powerful alliances that elevate the entire contracting community, and this collaboration does exactly that. Together, we are creating a focused, innovative, and industry-defining experience-purpose-built to drive contractor success," said Barton James, President and CEO, Air Conditioning Contractors of America & Air Conditioning Contractors of America's Educational Institute.

The HVAC Contractor Forum is currently accepting presentation proposals and sponsorship inquiries. To learn more and sign up for event updates, visit: www.HVACContractorForum.com.

About ACHR NEWS:

Established in 1926, The Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration NEWS (ACHR NEWS) is the HVACR industry's most trusted source for business insights, technical updates, and market intelligence. Serving contractors, distributors, manufacturers, and other professionals, ACHR NEWS connects buyers and sellers through its print magazine, digital editions, newsletters, podcasts, webinars, and video content. Coverage spans residential, commercial, and industrial HVACR, with expert reporting on energy management, system design, regulatory trends, and business operations.

For more information, please contact:

Kyle Gargaro

Editorial Director, ACHR NEWS

248-244-1720

kylegargaro@achrnews.com

SOURCE: HVAC Contractor Forum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/achr-news-announces-inaugural-hvac-contractor-forum-in-frisco-texas-1113641