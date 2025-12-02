The acquisition strengthens Kraken's leadership in tokenized assets and marks a key milestone toward making global capital markets open, accessible, and borderless.

Kraken, one of the world's longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, has agreed to acquire Backed Finance AG, the company driving the issuance of xStocks, the leading industry standard for tokenized equities. The acquisition will accelerate the global adoption of xStocks, unifying issuance, trading, and settlement to power open capital markets infrastructure for everyone.

xStocks has seen exceptional adoption since its debut earlier in 2025, surpassing $10 billion in combined exchange and onchain trading volume within six months. The acquisition gives Backed access to the capital and resources needed to scale faster and capitalize on surging adoption and growing institutional demand for tokenized equities. Bringing Backed fully into the Kraken ecosystem also allows greater alignment on strategy and investment priorities, unlocking the full economic potential of xStocks' success.

Together, Kraken and Backed will accelerate xStocks' expansion, bring tokenized equities to new markets, and extend their reach into everyday financial experiences. The acquisition lays the groundwork for future innovation in tokenized assets beyond equities, advancing Kraken's leadership in building open, interoperable financial infrastructure.

xStocks currently offers exposure to more than 60 tokenized equities and ETFs backed 1:1 by the underlying asset. The tokens are live on Solana and Ethereum, with integrations on TON, Tron, Mantle and BNB Chain coming soon. Investors can trade xStocks 24/7, on Kraken or directly onchain, creating a seamless, continuous bridge between traditional and crypto markets. xStocks can be self-custodied and were designed for multi-chain composability, keeping the infrastructure open and usable across the broader ecosystem.

Through the xStocks Alliance, Kraken and Backed have built a thriving ecosystem of partners spanning blockchain foundations, trading venues, and consumer applications. With this acquisition, Kraken plans to further expand this ecosystem, enhancing interoperability and liquidity for tokenized equities across the industry.

"Integrating Backed into Kraken strengthens the core architecture required for open and programmable capital markets. Unifying issuance, trading and settlement under one framework ensures the infrastructure for tokenized assets remains transparent, reliable and globally accessible. This is foundational work for the next era of market structure," said Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Kraken.

Backed's team and infrastructure will become part of Kraken, strengthening issuance and compliance capabilities while expanding the reach and utility of tokenized assets beyond the crypto ecosystem. Kraken plans to integrate xStocks more deeply into its broader product suite including Krak, its global money app allowing customers to hold and spend in tokenized equities.

Sethi continued: "This is bigger than giving people exposure to U.S. equities, it's about redefining what it means to own assets in the digital era."

"Backed's rise to becoming the industry standard for tokenized equities is a testament to unwavering focus, efficiency, and execution. Founded in 2021, the team built a compliant and scalable solution that seamlessly bridges crypto and traditional finance. Today, with Kraken's scale elevating that vision, we can accelerate the expansion of infrastructure designed to democratize financial access across the world," said Adam Levi, co-founder of Backed.

The acquisition of Backed builds on Kraken's recent strategic expansion through acquisitions such as Breakout, Small Exchange, and NinjaTrader. Kraken's vertically integrated architecture, covering exchange matching, custody, clearing, settlement, market data and wallet services, allows rapid deployment of new asset classes and features while maintaining industry-leading security and regulatory rigor. With this structure in place, Kraken is uniquely positioned to expand tokenized equities and other real-world assets globally on open, interoperable rails.

This combination represents a decisive step in Kraken's strategy to bring real-world assets onchain and make capital markets work for everyone, everywhere.

xStocks have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws. xStocks are not available in the United States or to U.S. persons and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to U.S. persons. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy xStocks in any jurisdiction in which the offering or sale is not permitted.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 500 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About Backed

Founded in 2021, Backed is the first and leading company enabling compliant tokenized equities and ETFs, setting the industry benchmark through its pioneering xStocks product line. Backed was the first to introduce freely transferable, 1:1-collateralized real-world assets engineered for seamless composability across major blockchain ecosystems. As a trailblazer bridging traditional finance and decentralized markets, Backed continues to redefine on-chain capital markets with institutional-grade transparency, regulatory rigor, and uncompromising innovation.

For more information, visit https://backed.fi/.

About xStocks

xStocks is the next-generation framework for tokenized equities, developed through a partnership between Kraken and Backed. Fully collateralized and 1:1-backed by underlying equities and ETFs, xStocks brings publicly-listed companies and ETFs onto blockchain rails, giving global investors access to U.S. capital markets even when traditional exchanges are closed. Built for interoperability, xStocks enables the seamless transfer of real-world assets between centralized and decentralized environments, unlocking new utility across exchanges, wallets, and on-chain applications. Since launching in June 2025, xStocks has rapidly become the industry benchmark for real-world asset tokenization, powering billions in transaction volume and supporting a growing ecosystem of platforms building the future of tokenized markets.

For more information, visit https://xstocks.fi/.

