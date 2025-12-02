TraceLink Inc.: TraceLink Announces 2025 Corporate Grant Recipients Driving Global Community Impact

Through this annual program, TraceLink champions global health equity, community resilience, and shared purpose

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, has announced the recipients of its 2025 corporate grant program. Eight nonprofit organizations across the United States, India, and Spain were selected for their alignment with TraceLink's values of equitable access to care, community health, and sustainability.

For more than 15 years, TraceLink has worked to protect patients by ensuring that critical medicines reach them safely, securely, and on time. That same commitment extends beyond the supply chain and into the communities where TraceLink operates. Through the corporate grant program and community involvement initiatives, the company supports organizations working to improve the quality of life and build healthier, more resilient communities around the world.

"Every year, we're reminded that meaningful impact comes from partnership," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "These organizations are doing the hard, hands-on work to support families, expand access to resources for those in need, and strengthen resilience at the local level. Our role is to stand beside them, amplify their efforts, and help create the conditions for healthier communities to thrive."

TraceLink's 2025 Grant Recipients

U.S. Recipients

Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth (BAGLY) : A youth-led, adult-supported organization committed to social justice, BAGLY works to create, sustain, and advocate for programs, policies, and services for the LGBTQ+ youth community in Massachusetts. The grant will support wellness programs, inclusive clinical services, and peer-led mental health initiatives such as the Trans Youth Summit and Youth Pride.



"We're thrilled to be a recipient of funding through TraceLink to support BAGLY's Health and Wellness Program," said Grace Sterling Stowell, Executive Director, BAGLY. "BAGLY has been working with TraceLink for several years now, and we look forward to deepening our relationship through this opportunity. TraceLink's commitment to equity and community health aligns deeply with BAGLY's mission to ensure that every LGBTQ+ young person can lead healthy, authentic lives. With TraceLink's support, more LGBTQ+ youth in Massachusetts will have access to free, no-insurance-required mental health services and so much more. We're grateful for their partnership and belief in the power of community to make lasting change."





"Boston Medical Center wishes to thank TraceLink for selecting our hospital as a recipient of your 2025 Corporate Grant opportunity," said Dr. Sarah Kimball, Director, Immigrant & Refugee Health Center at BMC. "Your generous gift helps protect the critical roles and services that keep immigrant and refugee families connected to care, allowing our team to meet evolving needs without fear of disruption."





"Village Food Hub is thankful to be a grant recipient of TraceLink, especially during this unprecedented time of need," said Shari McLeod, Executive Director, Village Food Hub. "Village Food Hub aims to increase the number of people we serve in order to provide relief from food insecurity, and support from the greater community is vital to our work. This grant from TraceLink will propel us towards meeting this goal. We are so appreciative of our partnership."

India Recipients

Muskaan Foundation for Child Protection : Muskaan is dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse and supporting survivors through education, counseling, and reintegration services. The grant will fund a new social worker position to provide post-release follow-up and educational support for children from the Boys Observation Home in Pune.



"This grant will help us continue empowering children in conflict with the law to build courage, confidence, and emotional resilience through individualized counseling, life skills education, and creative therapies," said Shubhada Ranadive, Founder Director, Muskaan Foundation for Child Protection. "With TraceLink's support, we can expand our holistic, family-centered approach to help more children heal, grow, and reintegrate into society with hope and strength."





"We are very excited that TraceLink believes in the revolution that Niwant Andh Mukta Vikasalay is creating in the lives of visually impaired individuals in India," said Uma Badve, Trustee, Niwant Andh Mukta Vikasalay. "Niwant has been working towards the holistic development of blind students pursuing higher education for the past 30 years, and we are very happy to receive the support of TraceLink to further our work. With this support, we will be able to take Swalekhan Typing Tutor, India's only accessible multilingual typing tutor, created by Niwant Andh Mukta Vikasalay, to many more blind students across the country, making them truly independent."





"Since 2006, Vasundhara Abhiyan has transformed Baner Hill in Pune from barren land into a thriving green ecosystem, home to more than 50,000 native trees and 55 bird species," said Amit Pitre, Board Member, Vasundhara Abhiyan, Baner. "The grant will fund installation of an irrigation pipeline to sustain 40,000+ trees and advance the organization's reforestation and community education efforts."

Spain Recipients

Provincia San Juan de Dios España : Provincia San Juan de Dios España is dedicated to healing, caring for, and supporting vulnerable populations such as hospitalized children, individuals with mental illness or disabilities, the homeless, migrants, and refugees. The grant will help launch a dog-assisted therapy program near Barcelona to support patients' emotional and social well-being.



"Many thanks to TraceLink for helping us fund dog-assisted therapy for people with mental health disorders," said Maite Prieto, Strategic Alliances, Provincia San Juan de Dios España. "The bond that patients create with dogs helps maintain high levels of motivation and involvement with the therapeutic process, making their recovery much faster."





"Our goal is to ensure every child living in a care center has the same opportunities as any other child," said Chantal Gómez, Director of Fundraising, Soñar Despiertos. "We're so grateful for this support-it helps make that vision a reality."

Each year, TraceLink's grant program follows a thorough review and selection process to identify and support verified, financially responsible nonprofit organizations creating meaningful impact. These partnerships also offer opportunities for TraceLink employees to volunteer directly, strengthen community connections, and make a difference where they live and work.

Learn more about TraceLink's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives .

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is TraceLink's corporate grant program?

A: TraceLink's corporate grant program is an annual initiative that provides funding to nonprofit organizations making measurable impact within their communities.

Q: How were the 2025 recipients selected?

A: Organizations were evaluated through a review process based on mission alignment and opportunities for TraceLink employees to volunteer directly.

Q: How many nonprofits received grants in 2025 and where are they located?

A: Eight nonprofit organizations were selected-three in the U.S., three in India, and two in Spain.

Q: Why does TraceLink invest in these community programs?

A: The company's mission to protect patients and strengthen supply chains extends to supporting healthier, more equitable communities where its employees live and work.

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by linking more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its Business-to-Network Integrate-Once network. Leading companies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global digitalization, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient receives the medicines they rely on, safely, securely, and on time.

