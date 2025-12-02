Offering immersive safari adventures in Zambia and Botswana, these properties mark a natural extension of Viceroy's growing global footprint.

Viceroy Hotels announces its expansion into Africa with the introduction of three luxury safari lodges across Zambia and Botswana. This expansion represents a defining step in the brand's evolution toward immersive, transformative travel experiences that connect guests to nature, culture, and adventure in a way only Viceroy can deliver.

The new lodges Thorntree River Lodge in Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, Zambia; Lolebezi in Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia; and Atzaró Okavango Camp in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, each offer elevated accommodations and carefully curated experiences unique to their landscapes. These lodges are managed by leading luxury safari operator, African Bush Camps. Thoughtful, contemporary vernacular design blends seamlessly within the natural surroundings, creating retreats where luxury meets the raw beauty of Africa.

Located on the banks of Zambia's Zambezi River in Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, Thorntree River Lodge offers a front-row seat to the dramatic beauty of Victoria Falls. Guests can track rhinos on foot, embark on river cruises at sunrise or sunset, or explore the falls with expert guides. Elegant suites with private plunge pools, a spa, swimming pool, and library provide a sophisticated retreat, balancing thrilling adventure with tranquil luxury.

In Zambia's Lower Zambezi region, Lolebezi immerses travelers in five hectares of protected riverfront. Walking safaris, canoeing expeditions, and boat cruises reveal elephants, leopards, and abundant birdlife, while air-conditioned suites with private plunge pools, an open-air cinema, and a yoga deck offer moments of serenity. The property is designed for both intimate escapes and family adventures, offering contemporary comfort and the excitement of the wild.

Atzaró Okavango Camp, in Botswana's UNESCO World Heritage-listed Okavango Delta, places guests at the heart of one of Africa's most biodiverse landscapes. Walking safaris, mokoro (a traditional Botswana-style dug-out canoe) and morning, afternoon, and night game drives allow for unrivalled encounters with delta wildlife. Suites with private plunge pools, an elevated viewing deck, swimming pool, wellness spa, and yoga deck create a luxurious sanctuary amid the untamed bush.

These lodges bring Viceroy's signature experiential hospitality to Africa's beating heart, offering travelers immersive encounters with authentic culture, wildlife and landscapes, curated for the modern traveler.

"Expanding into Africa is a defining milestone in Viceroy's continued global growth," says Arash Azarbarzin, CEO of Viceroy Hotels Residences. "Like all Viceroy Hotels, each African lodge is a gateway that connects you to the essence of the destination, its people, landscape, and culture. We're inviting travelers to discover Africa in way that truly moves them, where every moment offers depth, beauty, and a true sense of wonder."

ABOUT THORNTREE RIVER LODGE, A VICEROY RESORT

Perched on the banks of the Zambezi River, just minutes from Victoria Falls, Thorntree River Lodge offers an unparalleled combination of adventure and luxury. The lodge features eight luxury suites and two-family suites, each with private plunge pools, indoor and outdoor bathrooms, and riverfront views. Guests can enjoy rhino tracking on foot, sunrise and sunset river cruises, guided visits to Victoria Falls, canoeing safaris, game drives, and cultural excursions. On-site amenities include a spa, swimming pool, riverside lounge, library, and gift shop, providing a sophisticated retreat amid Africa's wild landscapes.

ABOUT LOLEBEZI, A VICEROY RESORT

Set across five hectares of protected riverfront, Lolebezi offers an intimate luxury experience in the heart of the Lower Zambezi. The lodge comprises four luxury suites, one family suite, and one exclusive-use villa, all with private plunge pools and air-conditioning. Guests can enjoy walking safaris, canoeing and boat excursions, game drives, and seasonal birding, encountering elephants, leopards, and abundant wildlife. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, spa, yoga deck, open-air cinema, boma, and gift shop, balancing contemporary comfort with immersive African adventure.

ABOUT ATZARÓ OKAVANGO CAMP, A VICEROY RESORT

Located in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Okavango Delta, Atzaró Okavango Camp blends eco-conscious design with elevated luxury. The camp features eight luxury suites, one family suite, and one exclusive-use villa, each with private plunge pools, air-conditioning, and river or delta views. Guests can experience walking safaris, mokoro, and day-to-night game drives, observing elephants, lions, leopards, giraffes, and more. On-site facilities include a wellness spa, swimming pool, yoga deck, elevated viewing deck, central lounge with dining and bar, boma, and gift shop-creating a sanctuary of comfort amid the wilds of the Delta.

ABOUT AFRICAN BUSH CAMPS

Founded by Zimbabwean guide Beks Ndlovu in 2006, African Bush Camps is a leading luxury safari operator dedicated to authentic, conservation-focused travel. Their Experiences offer unique, bespoke safaris that celebrate Africa's diverse landscapes, wildlife, and communities. African Bush Camps Foundation, their non-profit working alongside African Bush Camps since 2006, leads a range of sustainable development initiatives in the areas surrounding our Experiences. These initiatives support local communities, conserve wildlife, and celebrate the diverse landscapes, cultures, and people that make Africa so extraordinary.

ABOUT VICEROY HOTELS RESIDENCES:

With hotels and residences in Algarve (Portugal), Los Cabos (Mexico), Snowmass (Colorado), and St. Lucia (West Indies), and hotels in Riviera Maya (Mexico), Kopaonik (Serbia), Santa Monica (California), Chicago (Illinois), and Washington, D.C. Viceroy offers a fresh take on hospitality, centered on the richness of experiences and cultural connection. Viceroy is committed to creating unique and immersive experiences that allow guests to craft unforgettable narratives during their travels. Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, aunique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 550 hotels around the world. Learn more at www.viceroy.com, facebook.com/viceroyhotelgroup, and @viceroyhotels.

