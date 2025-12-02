Surgical Gowns and Drapes Market worth $6.01 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market is projected to grow from about USD 4.69 billion in 2025 to USD 6.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 410 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Surgical Gowns and Drapes Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Surgical Gowns and Drapes Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2030

2023-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 4.69 billion

USD 4.69 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.01 billion

USD 6.01 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 5.1%

Surgical Gowns and Drapes Trends & Insights:

The surgical drapes segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The Nonwoven Materials accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

The sterile segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

The general surgery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2024 with 43.6% of the shares.

The surgical gowns and drapes market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. The increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the rising number of surgeries highlight the critical need for effective surgical gowns and drapes products. Advancements in fabric technologies enhance the performance and safety of surgical gowns and drapes, offering more reliable and effective solutions. Additionally, the growing focus on patient safety and the adoption of eco-friendly, high-performance materials are boosting the demand for innovative surgical gowns and drapes. The rising trend of outsourcing production to specialized manufacturers reflects a shift towards more cost-effective yet high-quality products, collectively fueling market expansion.

By Type, the surgical drapes segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The surgical gowns and drapes market is divided into two main segments based on product type: surgical drapes and surgical gowns. The surgical drapes segment is the fastest growing in the surgical gowns and drapes market due to their critical role in maintaining sterile environments during medical procedures. As surgical procedures become increasingly complex and frequent, the demand for high-quality drapes that provide superior protection against infections rises. Moreover, advancements in materials and technology, such as antimicrobial and fluid-resistant fabrics, have enhanced the effectiveness of surgical drapes, thereby driving their adoption across various healthcare settings. The growing emphasis on patient safety and infection prevention, combined with stricter healthcare regulations, further fuels the demand for surgical drapes. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures and a surge in surgeries, particularly in emerging markets, contribute to the rapid growth of this segment.

By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

the surgical gowns and drapes market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and other end users. Among these end users, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2024 for surgical gowns and drapes. The hospitals and clinics segment holds the largest share of the surgical gowns and drapes market because these facilities face the highest risk of infection transmission due to high patient volumes, frequent invasive procedures, and intensive use of protective apparel. They require stringent sterilization and hygiene protocols to prevent healthcare-associated infections and ensure the safety of patients and staff. Additionally, hospitals must follow strict regulatory guidelines and accreditation standards, which drive ongoing investment in surgical gowns and drapes products and technologies. Their crucial role in providing medical care makes them the main end users of surgical gowns and drapes solutions.

North America is projected to hold the major share of the global surgical gowns and drapes market during the forecast period.

The surgical gowns and drapes market is segmented into five major segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in the surgical gowns and drapes market in 2024, primarily due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards, and strong emphasis on patient safety. This dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period. The region's strong focus on infection prevention, coupled with a high volume of surgeries, contributes significantly to the demand for surgical gowns and drapes.

Top Companies in Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market:

The Top Companies in Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market include Cardinal Health (US), Owens & Minor (US), Medline Industries, LP. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Mölnlycke AB (Sweden), Solventum (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Winner Medical Co., LTD. (China), STERIS (US), ALPHAPROTECH (US), and Henry Schein (US).

