The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Director Declaration

2 December 2025

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 6.4.9, the Company advises that it has been notified that Hamish Baillie, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Fidelity Special Values PLC with effect from 1 January 2026.

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8734