The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02
2 December 2025
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 6.4.9, the Company advises that it has been notified that Hamish Baillie, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Fidelity Special Values PLC with effect from 1 January 2026.
Katherine Manson
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 709 8734
