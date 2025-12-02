Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.12.2025 16:36 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Director Declaration

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2025

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 6.4.9, the Company advises that it has been notified that Hamish Baillie, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Fidelity Special Values PLC with effect from 1 January 2026.

- END -

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8734


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.