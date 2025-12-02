INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: The International Surface Event 2026 Returns to Las Vegas to Drive Innovation, Education and Industry Connection

North America's premier flooring, stone and tile event features 650+ global brands, comprehensive education program and cutting-edge show floor demonstrations.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / The International Surface Event (tise), North America's largest and most influential gathering for flooring, stone and tile professionals, delivers an all-encompassing experience featuring the latest products, trends and technologies that are shaping the future of the industry. The 2026 expo will be held January 27-29 (education January 26-29) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Expo Hall

tise brings together 650+ international and domestic brands showcasing thousands of cutting-edge products and solutions to a diverse audience, including retailers, distributors, contractors, installers, fabricators, designers and architects. As the ultimate destination for discovering innovative materials, tise provides a unique platform for brands to connect with key decision-makers and industry professionals, driving innovation and growth across the flooring, stone and tile sectors. Product categories across six pavilions will feature the latest in carpet, countertops, hardwood, machinery and tools, mineral and solid surfaces, rugs, wool, stone and tile.

Comprehensive Education

tise elevates professional development with four full days of education programming designed to address the evolving needs of today's industry professionals. Running Monday through Thursday, education offers both on-floor and classroom learning opportunities, including live demonstrations on the show floor where attendees can experience products firsthand. Covering a diverse range of topics such as technical expertise, business strategies, design trends, demos and industry insights ensures valuable takeaways for every professional. For an enhanced experience, the Pulse sessions, part of the Premier Package, provide exclusive access to specialized content and expert-led discussions, delivering premium educational opportunities to attendees.

Featured Show Floor Experiences

tise will introduce enhanced show floor features designed to maximize the attendee experience and facilitate meaningful connections. The COVERConnect Pavilion is an exclusive showcase featuring high-end rugs. This specialized pavilion demonstrates the artistry and craftsmanship that define luxury rugs. Additional show floor features include dedicated neighborhoods for Surfaces and Tile + Stone, interactive product demonstrations and networking zones for strategic collaboration and business development.

Industry Leading Exhibitors

The 2026 event will bring together industry powerhouses and emerging innovators to create a comprehensive marketplace. Featured exhibitors include Mohawk Industries, Mannington Mills, Shaw, AHF Products, Engineered Floors, Stanton Design, QEP/Roberts, Cambria, MS International, BACA, and Biesse.

Global Convergence

"The International Surface Event remains the definitive platform where all of the latest technologies, products and solutions are available in one place," shares Amie Gilmore, Show Director, tise. "Our carefully curated showcase brings together influential professionals from across the flooring, stone and tile sectors, as well as attendees from around the globe, creating a dynamic environment for exploration and growth. tise is the essential resource designed to keep businesses at the forefront of industry evolution."

Registration for 2026

Registration is open for The International Surface Event (tise). To attend, please visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com .

About tise - The International Surface Event

tise - The International Surface Event is a prestigious gathering that unites retailers, flooring distributors, contractors, fabricators, installers, architects, and designers within the flooring, stone and tile industries. It serves as a platform for curated product showcases, informative seminars, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences, all centered on innovation and education. Attendees are invited to explore the latest products, technologies, and design solutions while connecting with industry experts and peers to drive business success and stay ahead in a competitive market.

For more information about?tise?- The International Surface Event visit? www.intlsurfaceevent.com . Follow?tise?- The International Surface Event on? LinkedIn ,? Facebook ,? Instagram ,? X ?and? YouTube .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit? www.informamarkets.com .

