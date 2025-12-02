Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resumption of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange effective today. The trading halt, in effect since May 8, 2025, has been lifted following the filing of Promino's 2024 audited financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and related officer certifications, as well as all current interim reports for fiscal 2025.

Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino, commented, "To our loyal shareholders - thank you for your patience and belief in Promino during this extended pause. We took corrective action, including appointing Moira Ong as CFO to ensure financial and operational discipline and to improve internal controls in Promino. Our turnaround is progressing well. Revenue is growing and both e-commerce and retail channels are demonstrating meaningful traction, and these are the first steps to position Promino for sustainable and profitable growth."

Despite the impact of the trading halt and difficulties accessing capital markets during this period, Promino was successful in advancing its business and achieving significant milestones. Recent highlights from 2025 to date include:

CFO appointment: Promino welcomed Moira Ong as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Ong has held senior finance roles with both CSE and NASDAQ-listed companies and brings a proven record of corporate governance and execution discipline.

Record overall sales growth: 2025 revenues to October 31 exceeds $1.88 million, a 523% increase over calendar year 2024 revenue of $289,000. With cost of revenues of $1.2 million, positive gross profit margins were achieved.

Amazon surge: Rejuvenate Muscle Health has topped $1 million in Amazon.com sales year-to-date, with over 23,000 units sold since January 2025 and at positive gross margins. Rejuvenate Muscle Health ranks firmly in the Top 50 Protein Drinks category.

Retail advancing: Over 4,600 new U.S. pharmacy doors added in July 2025, expanding total North American store count to 8,000+ locations.

New proprietary formula: Launch of a royalty-free amino acid blend, reducing annual operating expenses by over $550,000 beginning in fiscal year 2026.

Following strong year-to-date sales growth in 2025, Promino was required to moderate its e-commerce sales to manage inventory constraints. The Company intends to seek further financing, including equity, debentures, or loans, to fund production needs for the balance of 2025 and through 2026.

Vito Sanzone, further commented, "The foundation we have built over the past year, the recent traction with both Amazon and direct-to-consumer and ongoing shareholder support gives us confidence that we will see continued strong growth through 2026."

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

This press release contains financial outlook disclosure about the Company's anticipated gross profit in fiscal 2025, and increased operating income as a result of moving to a royalty-free formulation, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The financial outlook contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company's anticipated future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

This press release also contains information about the Company's current revenue levels. Investors are cautioned that, while revenue is an important metric in assessing business growth, it should be considered in the context of the overall financial position of the Company, and increased revenue may not necessarily result in positive or increased net income or net income per share.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276635

SOURCE: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.