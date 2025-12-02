Hyundai Motor America Reports November 2025 Sales

Hybrid sales surge 42% in November

Tucson, Santa Fe and Palisade each deliver double-digit sales growth in November

Hyundai achieves best-ever retail and total sales for the first 11 months of the year

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported November total sales of 74,289 units, a 2% decrease compared with November 2024. Hybrid sales reached new heights, jumping 42% and resulting in the best hybrid vehicle sales month of all time. This was also the best all-time month for Tucson with sales increasing 18%. Best ever November model results include Santa Fe (+13%), Palisade (+10%), Sonata HEV (+12%), Elantra HEV (+96%) and Elantra N (+45%).

"Hyundai's November sales highlighted the strength of our SUV lineup, with Tucson, Santa Fe, and the all-new Palisade each posting double-digit growth," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hybrid demand remains strong, and we set a new all-time monthly record for hybrid vehicle sales. Through the first 11 months of the year, we're on a record pace and fully expect to go '5 for 5 in 2025,' achieving record annual retail sales for the fifth consecutive year."

November Product and Corporate Activities

President and CEO José Muñoz Shares Strategic Vision for 2026 at 2025 Leaders Talk: Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO José Muñoz met with employees around the world to share the company's strategic direction for 2026, reinforcing Hyundai Motor's commitment to agility, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO José Muñoz met with employees around the world to share the company's strategic direction for 2026, reinforcing Hyundai Motor's commitment to agility, innovation, and sustainable growth. Hyundai Unveils CRATER Concept at AutoMobility LA 2025: Hyundai presented the global debut of the CRATER Concept adventure vehicle at AutoMobility LA 2025 in Los Angeles. CRATER Concept is a compact off-road SUV vehicle that visually expresses capability and toughness.

Hyundai presented the global debut of the CRATER Concept adventure vehicle at AutoMobility LA 2025 in Los Angeles. CRATER Concept is a compact off-road SUV vehicle that visually expresses capability and toughness. IONIQ 6 N High-Performance EV North American Premiere: Hyundai's IONIQ 6 N high-performance EV made its North American debut at AutoMobility LA, marking a major milestone in Hyundai N's ongoing movement towards electrification. The IONIQ 6 N will be available in limited quantities in the US in 2026.

Hyundai's IONIQ 6 N high-performance EV made its North American debut at AutoMobility LA, marking a major milestone in Hyundai N's ongoing movement towards electrification. The IONIQ 6 N will be available in limited quantities in the US in 2026. 2026 Elantra N TCR Edition Debuts at AutoMobility LA: Hyundai's new motorsports-bred 2026 Elantra N TCR Edition also made its U.S. debut at AutoMobility LA. The high-performance sport sedan is a four-wheeled tribute to Hyundai's six consecutive TCR Manufacturers' Championships in the IMSA Michelin® Pilot Challenge series. Elantra N TCR will be available in the first quarter of 2026 as a limited production run.

Hyundai's new motorsports-bred 2026 Elantra N TCR Edition also made its U.S. debut at AutoMobility LA. The high-performance sport sedan is a four-wheeled tribute to Hyundai's six consecutive TCR Manufacturers' Championships in the IMSA Michelin® Pilot Challenge series. Elantra N TCR will be available in the first quarter of 2026 as a limited production run. Palisade Named 2026 North American Utility of the Year Award Finalist: The 2026 Hyundai Palisade SUV was named a finalist for the 2026 North American Utility of the Year award. The winners will be announced on January 14, 2026, at the opening of the Detroit Auto Show's media days.

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade SUV was named a finalist for the 2026 North American Utility of the Year award. The winners will be announced on January 14, 2026, at the opening of the Detroit Auto Show's media days. Hyundai Named 2026 Best SUV Brand for Second-Consecutive Year by U.S. News & World Report: Hyundai earned the title of "2026 Best SUV Brand" from U.S. News & World Report for the second year in a row. The award highlights Hyundai's blend of quality, safety, reliability, and innovation across its SUV lineup, including Palisade, Tucson, Santa Fe, Kona, and electric models like IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 9.

Hyundai earned the title of "2026 Best SUV Brand" from U.S. News & World Report for the second year in a row. The award highlights Hyundai's blend of quality, safety, reliability, and innovation across its SUV lineup, including Palisade, Tucson, Santa Fe, Kona, and electric models like IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 9. Palisade Named Best Family Vehicle for 2026 by Valnet Autos: The Hyundai Palisade was named the Best Family Vehicle for 2026 by Valnet Autos in their inaugural 'Buzz Awards.' The Best Family Car for 2026 prioritizes the comfort of all members of the family, not just the one behind the wheel.

The Hyundai Palisade was named the Best Family Vehicle for 2026 by Valnet Autos in their inaugural 'Buzz Awards.' The Best Family Car for 2026 prioritizes the comfort of all members of the family, not just the one behind the wheel. Hyundai Motor and PEANUTS Team Up for Customizable In-Car Displays: Hyundai Motor Company is teaming up with PEANUTS to deliver a special kind of driving experience in the U.S. Drivers are able to personalize their vehicles with their favorite PEANUTS characters through the company's new display themes featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and friends.

Hyundai Motor Company is teaming up with PEANUTS to deliver a special kind of driving experience in the U.S. Drivers are able to personalize their vehicles with their favorite PEANUTS characters through the company's new display themes featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and friends. Hyundai Partners with Mammoth Mountain to Elevate Outdoor Adventures: Hyundai Motor America announced a multi-year partnership with Mammoth Mountain as part of a campaign designed to inspire outdoor exploration and create memorable experiences for adventure seekers.

Hyundai Motor America announced a multi-year partnership with Mammoth Mountain as part of a campaign designed to inspire outdoor exploration and create memorable experiences for adventure seekers. Hyundai Tops Awards at MAMA Fall Fest: Hyundai has received two Favorite Vehicle awards from the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) after its recent Fall Fest in Wheaton, Ill. The 2026 IONIQ 9 was recognized as the Favorite Plug-in EV, and the 2026 Palisade was named Favorite Family Vehicle. This recognition makes Hyundai the automaker with the most awards from MAMA.

Hyundai has received two Favorite Vehicle awards from the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) after its recent Fall Fest in Wheaton, Ill. The 2026 IONIQ 9 was recognized as the Favorite Plug-in EV, and the 2026 Palisade was named Favorite Family Vehicle. This recognition makes Hyundai the automaker with the most awards from MAMA. IONIQ 9 Named "EV of the Year" by the Hispanic Motor Press: The all-new 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 has been named 2026 EV of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press. The 16th-annual Hispanic Motor Press Awards program recognizes the best vehicles for Hispanic consumers based on driving satisfaction, advancements in technology, cleaner mobility solutions, safety features, infotainment, styling, and value.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Nov-25 Nov-24 % Chg 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Chg Elantra 10,389 11,344 -8 % 136,825 125,113 +9 % Ioniq 5 2,027 4,989 -59 % 44,760 39,805 +12 % Ioniq 6 489 1,121 -56 % 10,019 11,055 -9 % Ioniq 9 315 0 - 4,809 0 - Kona 5,783 6,133 -6 % 68,030 76,326 -11 % Nexo 0 0 0 % 5 93 -95 % Palisade 9,906 8,982 +10 % 112,237 99,757 +13 % Santa Cruz 1,537 2,393 -36 % 23,889 29,991 -20 % Santa Fe 14,004 12,376 +13 % 127,964 105,701 +21 % Sonata 4,018 6,971 -42 % 54,238 61,701 -12 % Tucson 23,762 20,178 +18 % 212,037 185,954 +14 % Venue 2,059 1,521 +35 % 27,943 22,808 +23 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

