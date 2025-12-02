Mainz BioMed NV: DoctorBox Adds Mainz Biomed's ColoAlert(R) to Its Portfolio

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) ("Mainz Biomed" or the "Company"), molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, today announced that its test ColoAlert® has been added to the portfolio of DoctorBox, one of Germany's leading pioneers in digital health. This marks another important milestone in Mainz Biomed's European growth strategy and highlights the increasing importance of innovative, personalized solutions in preventive medicine. Laboratory analysis will be performed by Mainz Biomed's long-standing partner, the European Oncology Lab, led by Dr. med. Annette Buhlmann in St. Ingbert, Germany.

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common yet preventable cancers worldwide. In Germany alone, around 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year - a clear indicator of the need for highly effective early detection measures. By integrating Mainz Biomed's advanced DNA diagnostics into DoctorBox's digital healthcare platform, this collaboration establishes a highly innovative model of care that can significantly expand access to ColoAlert.

"With DoctorBox, we are gaining a strong partner that enables us to offer ColoAlert exactly where prevention can take place today - at home," said Guido Baechler, CEO of Mainz Biomed. "Together, we are lowering barriers to colorectal cancer screening and providing easy access to DNA-based early detection."

"ColoAlert fits perfectly into our portfolio of next-generation DNA- and RNA-based tests. Thus, innovative colorectal cancer screening becomes another cornerstone of our digital preventive healthcare platform," said Julian Maar, CEO of DoctorBox.

The DoctorBox app brings together modern preventive healthcare services on a single platform: with over one million registered users and more than ten million test results transmitted, DoctorBox ranks among Europe's leading digital prevention solutions. The offering includes guideline-based preventive-care reminders - personalized by age, sex, and risk profile. Additional services include at-home tests and locally accessible diagnostics, for example for early detection of colorectal, cervical, and prostate cancer (self-pay or reimbursed). Measures for sexual health, allergies, as well as innovative analyses, digital evaluation and support - including the delivery of findings, recommendations for action, and video consultations directly within the app - are also part of the DoctorBox offering.

About DoctorBox

DoctorBox is setting the new standard for prevention in Europe - made in Germany.

As one of Germany's leading digital solutions for smart preventive healthcare, DoctorBox empowers more than one million users in Germany and other European countries to manage their health prevention easily, digitally, and independently. Whether through reminders, at-home tests, or local diagnostics, DoctorBox makes preventive healthcare accessible and part of everyday life.

About DoctorBox

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe. The Company is currently running its eAArly DETECT 2 clinical study in preparation for its pivotal FDA study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in blood and stool samples.

To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

