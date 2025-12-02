Verde AgriTech Ltd: Verde AgriTech Drilling Confirms From-Surface, High-Grade, Clay hosted Rare Earth Mineralization, Open for Expansion in Minas Gerais, Brazil

All initial drill holes intersect continuous rare earth mineralization in weathered clays from surface and were still in mineralization at end of hole

Best intercept: 14.2 metres from surface averaging 6,858 ppm TREO and 1,673 ppm MREO, including 6.0 metres at 8,013 ppm TREO and 1,941 ppm MREO in hole MAV_AD 002

High dysprosium content, with Dy2O3 up to 86 ppm in the best drill intercepts, strengthening the Project's magnet rare earth profile

Drill results confirm depth continuity of high-grade mineralization below PT-34 trench and materially increase confidence in expanding the broader mineralized footprint

200-hole drill program underway to support a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate targeted for Q1 2026





BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Ltd. (TSX: NPK | OTCQX: VNPKF) ("Verde" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the first three drill holes of its ongoing resource definition program at the Minas Americas Global Alliance rare earths project (the "Project") in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

All three holes intersected continuous, clay-hosted rare earth mineralization from surface, confirming the presence of high-grade mineralized horizons and supporting the potential for significant expansion of the mineralized footprint (see news release dated October 21, 2025).

The current drill campaign, utilizing three rigs, commenced in October 2025 and is designed to test near-surface clay-hosted rare earth oxide ("REO") mineralization. Key objectives are to:

Extend mineralized zones identified in surface trenching through systematic step-out and infill drilling around trench samples PT-34, PT-36, PT-42 and other high-priority surface anomalies; Test additional targets along interpreted mineralized trends; and Provide sufficient drill density in priority zones to support an initial NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") targeted for Q1 2026.





Exploration Highlights

Continuous rare earth mineralization from surface in all three initial holes, hosted in highly weathered clay horizons typical of ionic adsorption clay ("IAC") style deposits.

High-grade total rare earth oxides ("TREO") and magnetic rare earth oxides ("MREO") from shallow depths, including: MAV_AD 002 14.2 m from surface averaging 6,858 ppm TREO and 1,673 ppm MREO, with Nd2O3 1,248 ppm, Pr6O11 370 ppm, Dy2O3 45 ppm and Tb4O7 10 ppm; Including 6.0 m (4.0-10.0 m) at 8,013 ppm TREO and 1,941 ppm MREO, with Nd2O3 1,241 ppm, Pr6O11 355 ppm, Dy2O3 53 ppm and Tb4O7 10 ppm. MAV_AD 001 (approximately 10 m from trench PT-34) 8.7 m from surface averaging 5,776 ppm TREO and 1,388 ppm MREO, with Nd2O3 1,042 ppm, Pr6O11 305 ppm, Dy2O3 34 ppm and Tb4O7 8 ppm; Including 5.0 m (0.0-5.0 m) at 6,620 ppm TREO and 1,610 ppm MREO, with Nd2O3 1,206 ppm, Pr6O11 355 ppm, Dy2O3 39 ppm and Tb4O7 9 ppm. MAV_AD 003 12.2 m from surface averaging 2,563 ppm TREO and 484 ppm MREO, with Nd2O3 358 ppm, Pr6O11 106 ppm, Dy2O3 17 ppm and Tb4O7 4 ppm; Including 6.2 m (6.0-12.2 m) at 4,543 ppm TREO and 877 ppm MREO, with Nd2O3 650 ppm, Pr6O11 190 ppm, Dy2O3 30 ppm and Tb4O7 6 ppm.

The location of these first three holes, relative to previously reported PT-34 trench results, materially increases confidence in the continuity and expansion potential of the mineralized footprint.

The initial drill program is planned for approximately 200 drill holes by the end of February 2026, with the objective of defining a maiden MRE.

All holes reported in this release intersected weathered, rare earth-enriched clay horizons consistent with IAC-style deposits.





"Our initial results from shallow drilling at the Minas Americas Global Alliance project validate our belief in the scale and quality of this rare earth discovery," said Cristiano Veloso, Verde's Founder and CEO. "All initial holes intersected continuous mineralization from surface, with strong contributions from high-value magnet rare earths-neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium. Combined with the excellent desorbable rare earth response previously reported, these results materially increase our confidence in expanding the mineralized footprint and rapidly advancing towards a maiden mineral resource estimate in Q1 2026.

"Verde is uniquely positioned to advance this project in parallel with our core sustainable fertilizer business. We have existing infrastructure, teams, and capital in the region, and we see a compelling opportunity to contribute to a secure, responsible supply of rare earths needed for the global energy transition," Mr. Veloso added.

Initial Drill Results

Table 1: Results from initial drilling at Minas Americas Global Alliance exploration program

Assays reported as head grades in parts per million ("ppm"). MREO includes Nd, Pr, Dy and Tb oxides. TREO includes all rare earth oxides. All holes are vertical (90°). Based on current interpretation of a gently undulating mineralized horizon, the reported intervals are interpreted to represent true thickness.

Hole ID From To TREO (ppm) MREO (ppm) Nd2O3 (ppm) Pr6O11 (ppm) Dy2O3 (ppm) Tb4O7 (ppm) MAV_AD_001 0 8.7 5,776 1,388 1,042 305 34 8 including 0 5.0 6,620 1,610 1,206 355 39 9 MAV_AD_002 0 14.2 6,858 1,673 1,248 370 45 10 including 4 10.0 8,013 1,941 1,241 355 53 10 MAV_AD_003 0 12.2 2,563 484 358 106 17 4 including 6 12.2 4,543 877 650 190 30 6

These results demonstrate continuous mineralization from surface across all three holes, with a strong contribution from high-value magnet rare earths (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb).

Figure 1: Project plan map showing significant intercepts from initial drilling





Figure 2: Cross section showing drill holes results





Initial Drilling Summary

The first three drill holes were completed in the priority PT-34 target area. Key observations include:

Consistent clay-hosted mineralization from surface or near surface down-hole in all holes;

No significant groundwater issues, enabling efficient drilling and sampling;

All holes were drilled vertically (90°); based on the current geological model of a gently undulating mineralized clay horizon, reported intervals are interpreted as true thickness;

Samples were collected on 0.7 m to 1.2 m intervals and dispatched to SGS Geosol for major oxides (ICP-OES) and complete rare earth element analysis (ICP-MS).





PT- 34 Trench vs. Drilling: Depth Continuity of High- Grade Mineralization

Trench sample PT-34, previously reported (see news release dated October 21, 2025), returned excellent desorbable rare earth oxide ("DREO") grades with exceptionally low impurities (uranium and thorium at or below detection limits), supporting an IAC-style deposit model.

Vertical hole MAV_AD 001, collared approximately 10 m from PT-34, was designed to test the down-hole continuity of mineralization beneath the trench. Together with MAV_AD 002, the drill results demonstrate strong grade and thickness continuity below PT-34.

Table 2: Comparison of Trench sample PT-34 and hole MAV_AD-002

Parameter PT-34 Trench (Surface) MAV_AD-002

(Vertical Auger, 4-10m) Comments Average TREO (ppm) 8,615 8,013 Continuity confirmed between surface and depth Average MREO (ppm) 2,182 1,941 Consistent magnetic REE fraction Desorbable REO (DREO) 578 mg/kg total, incl. ~240 mg/kg MREO n/a (head grades reported) Surface leachability supports IAC style model Interval length (m) Surface trench/channel 6.0 m (4-10 m) Deeper extension of mineralized zone confirmed

The close spatial relationship and similar grade profiles between PT-34 and holes MAV_AD 001 and MAV_AD 002 provide strong support for continuity of mineralization from surface to at least 8-10 m depth, reinforcing the resource expansion potential of this zone.

Metallurgical Program and Ionic Adsorption Clay Confirmation

Verde previously announced that leach tests on Project samples confirmed ionic-adsorption clay behavior with high-value magnet rare earths reporting strongly into solution and almost no contaminants. Using a mild 0.5M ammonium sulfate, 30-minute leach, primary leach solutions returned up to:

667 mg/kg desorbable rare earth oxides (DREO); and

~278 mg/kg desorbable magnetic rare earth oxides (MREO: Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb),





with magnet REEs representing over 40% of dissolved rare earths. Impurities including thorium and uranium were at or below detection limits, and iron/aluminum were minimal, yielding a clean leachate well suited for downstream upgrading.

The strong DREO response at PT-34 (578 mg/kg total DREO, ~240 mg/kg desorbable MREO, low U and Th) provides an encouraging foundation for the next phase of metallurgical work.

A dedicated metallurgical test program is being planned, including:

Preparation of composite metallurgical samples from representative drill holes across key clay types and grade ranges;

Ammonium salt leach tests and related characterization to evaluate DREO, optimize reagent conditions, and assess potential processing routes appropriate for clay-hosted rare earth deposits; and

More sophisticated, multi-stage metallurgical test work to support a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA").





Results of this metallurgical work will be reported as they become available and are interpreted.

Rare Earths Discovery and Launch of Resource Definition Drilling

In early October 2025, Verde reported the discovery of a continuous, clay-hosted rare earth mineralized zone covering approximately 5,500 hectares across 13 mineral rights, delineated by integrated mapping, geochemistry, geophysics and trench sampling (see news release dated October 6, 2025). Highlight assays included:

Up to 8,930 ppm TREO and up to 2,182 ppm MREO; and

75 trench/surface samples averaging 743 ppm MREO (54 of 75 samples = 400 ppm; 22 of 75 samples = 1,000 ppm).





Samples are NdPr-rich (averaging ~19% of TREO, peaking at 24%) with high-grade dysprosium and terbium-attributes aligned with magnet-grade applications in electric vehicles, robotics and wind turbines.

Following this discovery, Verde initiated a three-rig drilling program at the Project (see news release dated October 9, 2025), with the aim of quickly defining the highest-quality resources and determining the fastest viable path to production.

Next Steps

Verde's ability to advance the Project in an expedited and cost-efficient manner is supported by:

People: In-house, multidisciplinary teams experienced in mapping, sampling and drilling, enabling a rapid field-to-decision cadence;

Equipment: Company-owned drill rigs, vehicles, field equipment and integrated IT systems for fast data capture;

Laboratory: Verde's laboratory supports sample preparation, scout assays and metallurgical screening in parallel with external labs, shortening cycles and de-risking flowsheet choices;

Execution Experience: In the same region, Verde has brought two mines into production and built two large-scale industrial plants that are in operation today;

Regional Infrastructure: Roads, bridges and high-voltage power to site have been significantly upgraded by Verde, avoiding years of typical infrastructure lead time.





Key upcoming milestones at the Minas Americas Global Alliance project include:

Q1 2026: Publication of a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate;

Q2 2026: Completion and publication of a PEA to demonstrate project economics.





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Leonardo Deringer Fraga, Vice-President of Exploration, P.Geo, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects-

QAQC

Auger drillholes were completed vertically, and reported intervals are interpreted to represent true thickness. Material from auger drillholes was sampled at nominal one-metre intervals, generating sample weights of approximately 5-25 kg per interval. Samples were split using a Jones riffle splitter to produce an analytical sub-sample of approximately 1,000 g, with about 3 kg retained as backup material and the remaining material archived.

Bagged samples were shipped to SGS Geosol (Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil) for sample preparation and analysis. Rigorous procedures were implemented during sample collection, preparation, and analytical stages to help ensure the reliability and robustness of the results.

All analytical results reported herein have been subjected to internal QA/QC review prior to compilation. This news release presents exploration results only and does not constitute a mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech is dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture through the innovation of specialty multi-nutrient potassium fertilizers. The Company's mission is to increase agricultural productivity, enhance soil health and contribute meaningfully to environmental sustainability.

Leveraging its unique position in Brazil, Verde uses proprietary technologies to develop solutions that address the immediate needs of farmers while tackling global challenges such as food security and climate change. Verde's commitment to carbon capture and the production of eco-friendly fertilizers underscores its vision for a future in which agriculture contributes positively to the health of the planet.

For more information, please visit: www.verde.ag and www.investor.verde.ag-

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the significance of exploration results; the potential for economic extraction of rare earth elements; future exploration and development plans; the outcome of the Board of Directors' review; potential partnerships, strategic alternatives, or value-maximizing structures; the advancement of the Project; and the expected timing of further updates. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and interpretations and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These factors include, without limitation: risks related to exploration-stage projects; the possibility that future exploration results may not support mineral resource or reserve delineation; uncertainties relating to assay and metallurgical results; operational risks inherent in mining; risks associated with maintaining licenses, permits and mineral rights; changes in laws, regulations and government policies; risks related to capital and operating costs; commodity price volatility; financing risks; and other risks described in the Company's most recent annual information form and other continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca-

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

This news release reports exploration results which are preliminary in nature and do not represent mineral resources or mineral reserves as defined under NI 43-101. There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of mineral resources or mineral reserves, or that any development decision will be made. Mineralization identified to date is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Appendix

Table 3: Drill hole collar information

Hole ID Easting (UTM) Northing

(UTM) Elevation (m) Depth

(m, EOH) Dip Date

Completed MAV_AD 001 384,454 7,841,206 1,044 8.70 90° Nov 15, 2025 MAV_AD 002 383,282 7,841,027 1,149 14.20 90° Nov 20, 2025 MAV_AD 003 384,092 7,840,847 1,172 12.20 90° Nov 25, 2025

*EOH = end of hole. Coordinates are reported in SIRGAS 2000/UTM ZONE 23S

Table 4: Full drilling results for holes MAV_AD_0001, MAV_AD_0002 and MAV_AD_0003

Hole ID From To Length UTMN UTME CeO2 Dy2O3 Er2O3 Eu2O3 Gd2O3 Ho2O3 La2O3 Lu2O3 Nd2O3 Pr6O11 Sm2O3 Tb4O7 Tm2O3 Y2O3 Yb2O3 TREO MREO %NdPr MAV_AD_0001 0.0 1.0 1.0 384454 7841206 2968 34 9 33 77 4 1331 1 1039 299 139 8 1 104 5 6051 1380 22 - MAV_AD_0001 1.0 2.0 1.0 384454 7841206 3857 49 13 51 117 6 2042 1 1617 490 210 12 1 152 6 8623 2167 24 - MAV_AD_0001 2.0 3.0 1.0 384454 7841206 3132 44 13 42 101 6 1663 1 1299 394 172 10 1 170 7 7054 1747 24 - MAV_AD_0001 3.0 4.0 1.0 384454 7841206 2730 40 11 37 90 6 1326 1 1098 311 151 9 1 140 6 5956 1458 24 - MAV_AD_0001 4.0 5.0 1.0 384454 7841206 2580 31 8 32 73 4 1191 0 977 281 131 7 1 93 4 5411 1296 23 - MAV_AD_0001 5.0 6.0 1.0 384454 7841206 2455 29 7 30 69 4 1151 0 912 265 124 7 1 85 3 5143 1213 23 - MAV_AD_0001 6.0 7.0 1.0 384454 7841206 2341 30 9 29 70 4 1086 1 872 250 119 7 1 108 4 4932 1159 23 - MAV_AD_0001 7.0 8.0 1.0 384454 7841206 2347 29 8 28 66 4 1108 0 873 250 117 7 1 96 4 4938 1159 23 - MAV_AD_0001 8.0 8.7 0.7 384454 7841206 1828 23 6 22 52 3 880 0 690 199 92 5 1 75 3 3880 916 23 - MAV_AD_0002 0.0 1.0 1.0 384454 7841206 3484 43 12 44 103 6 1748 1 1381 417 184 10 1 129 6 7567 1851 24 - MAV_AD_0002 1.0 2.0 1.0 384282 7841027 3102 52 14 47 115 7 1751 1 1356 406 187 12 1 158 7 7217 1826 24 - MAV_AD_0002 2.0 3.0 1.0 384282 7841027 3181 58 15 52 130 8 1854 1 1491 446 209 13 2 173 8 7640 2008 25 - MAV_AD_0002 3.0 4.0 1.0 384282 7841027 2740 35 10 36 83 4 1351 1 1109 325 148 8 1 113 5 5969 1477 24 - MAV_AD_0002 4.0 5.0 1.0 384282 7841027 3055 39 11 39 91 5 1484 1 1210 353 164 9 1 131 6 6599 1611 24 - MAV_AD_0002 5.0 6.0 1.0 384282 7841027 3334 42 12 42 96 6 1642 1 1293 394 172 10 1 146 6 7196 1739 23 - MAV_AD_0002 6.0 7.0 1.0 384282 7841027 3716 43 12 44 101 6 1767 1 1403 430 184 10 1 145 6 7869 1886 23 - MAV_AD_0002 7.0 8.0 1.0 384282 7841027 4523 47 11 53 116 6 2128 1 1742 522 221 11 1 135 5 9520 2321 24 - MAV_AD_0002 8.0 9.0 1.0 384282 7841027 4241 59 17 58 136 8 2047 1 1720 513 234 14 2 204 9 9261 2305 24 - MAV_AD_0002 9.0 10.0 1.0 384282 7841027 3219 86 40 50 147 16 1546 4 1319 364 188 17 5 606 27 7632 1786 22 - MAV_AD_0002 10.0 11.0 1.0 384282 7841027 3105 54 23 42 110 9 1503 2 1229 361 167 11 3 353 14 6986 1656 23 - MAV_AD_0002 11.0 12.0 1.0 384282 7841027 2916 37 11 36 85 5 1367 1 1100 321 149 8 1 141 6 6183 1467 23 - MAV_AD_0002 12.0 13.0 1.0 384282 7841027 1712 21 6 20 49 3 817 0 637 183 85 5 1 78 3 3621 847 23 - MAV_AD_0002 13.0 14.2 1.2 384282 7841027 1308 16 4 16 36 2 625 0 484 141 65 4 0 53 3 2757 644 23 - MAV_AD_0003 0.0 1.0 1.0 384092 7840847 221 3 2 1 4 1 86 0 46 14 7 1 0 20 2 410 64 15 - MAV_AD_0003 1.0 2.0 1.0 384092 7840847 134 3 2 1 3 1 74 0 24 9 3 0 0 21 3 279 37 12 - MAV_AD_0003 2.0 3.0 1.0 384092 7840847 163 5 3 1 5 1 87 1 43 14 6 1 1 28 4 361 62 16 - MAV_AD_0003 3.0 4.0 1.0 384092 7840847 200 3 2 1 3 0 93 0 38 13 5 0 0 16 2 377 54 13 - MAV_AD_0003 4.0 5.0 1.0 384092 7840847 443 4 2 2 6 1 235 0 75 26 9 1 0 22 2 829 106 12 - MAV_AD_0003 5.0 6.0 1.0 384092 7840847 638 7 3 5 12 1 304 0 164 52 22 1 0 26 3 1239 225 17 - MAV_AD_0003 6.0 7.0 1.0 384092 7840847 1898 23 11 15 37 4 903 1 439 136 64 5 1 93 11 3640 603 16 - MAV_AD_0003 7.0 8.0 1.0 384092 7840847 2108 21 11 11 30 4 582 1 295 92 43 4 2 101 10 3314 411 12 - MAV_AD_0003 8.0 9.0 1.0 384092 7840847 2588 18 6 14 33 3 555 1 400 120 58 4 1 62 5 3864 541 13 - MAV_AD_0003 9.0 10.0 1.0 384092 7840847 3498 36 10 34 78 5 1214 1 1043 303 152 8 1 105 6 6494 1390 21 - MAV_AD_0003 10.0 11.0 1.0 384092 7840847 2381 41 14 32 82 6 1247 1 912 263 131 9 1 147 9 5276 1225 22 - MAV_AD_0003 11.0 12.2 1.2 384092 7840847 2132 42 14 30 80 6 1035 1 811 227 121 9 2 150 10 4671 1089 22 -

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b480b69d-73c0-474f-82a6-33e8e68293df

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e85c62e-38cf-4448-89ce-bc03e2cc91a0