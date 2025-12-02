Fluent, Inc.: Fluent Inc. Announces New Credit Facility

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, today announced that it has secured a new $30 million financing facility with Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce. This new agreement, which is collateralized by all assets of Fluent and its subsidiaries, carries no liquidity or financial covenants and provides expanded borrowing availability as compared to the Company's prior credit facility with SLR Credit Solutions, which has now been fully repaid.

Ryan Perfit, Chief Financial Officer of Fluent, commented, "This new facility marks an important step forward for Fluent. Partnering with Bay View Funding enhances our financial flexibility and liquidity, supporting continued investment in the growth of our commerce media business. We also want to thank SLR Credit Solutions, who has been a strong and supportive partner throughout our relationship."

ThinkEquity acted as the placement agent.

The Company has filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission providing additional details regarding the completion of this facility. The foregoing description of the financing agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Form 8-K and exhibits filed therewith.

