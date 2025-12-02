Grayscale Investments: Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF (Ticker: GLNK) Launches on NYSE Arca as New Spot ETP

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments- , the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced that Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF (Ticker: GLNK) has begun trading on NYSE Arca as an exchange-traded product (ETP).

GLNK, an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "40 Act") and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act-registered ETFs and mutual funds. An investment in GLNK involves significant risk, is not suitable for all investors, and is subject to complete loss of investment. GLNK holds LINK; however, an investment in GLNK is not a direct investment in LINK.

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle platform that brings real-world data, cross-chain interoperability, privacy, and compliance to on-chain applications. It's the most widely used oracle across public blockchains, securing tens of billions in value** for Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), insurance, and gaming applications. Chainlink also links legacy systems to blockchains, supports secure cross-chain messaging, and provides enterprises a pathway to public or private blockchains.

"Chainlink's decentralized oracle network is setting the market standard for verifiable data and cross-chain connectivity that underpins tokenization and DeFi across public blockchains," said Inkoo Kang, SVP, ETFs, at Grayscale. "With GLNK, investors can gain exposure to this foundational infrastructure in the familiar ETP wrapper."

As tokenization and DeFi accelerate, every smart contract and on-chain asset will require secure links to off-chain data, systems, and payments, positioning Chainlink as the connective tissue of Web3 and the trusted layer underpinning asset creation, valuation, and settlement across the tokenized economy.

GLNK was first launched as a private placement in February 2021 and began trading on OTC Markets in May 2022, offering investors a way to receive exposure to LINK, the crypto token associated with Chainlink's decentralized oracle platform.

For additional information about GLNK, please visit: https://etfs.grayscale.com/glnk

About Grayscale

Grayscale is the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform, with approximately $35 billion in assets under management**. Our mission is to make digital asset investing simpler and open to all investors. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has been at the forefront of bringing digital assets into the mainstream, with a history of firsts that includes launching the first widely available Bitcoin and Ethereum investment vehicles. With a proven track record of leadership, Grayscale offers more than 40 products-spanning ETFs, private funds, and diversified strategies-covering over 45 tokens across the digital asset spectrum.

*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on asset under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2025. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

**Source: Chainlink, August 12, 2025

***As of September 30, 2025

Please read the prospectus carefully before investing in Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF ("GLNK" or the "Fund"). Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the marketing agent for the Fund and Grayscale Investments Sponsors, LLC is the sponsor.

As a non-diversified and single industry fund, the value of the shares may fluctuate more than shares invested in a broader range of securities. There is no guarantee that a market for the shares will be available, which will adversely impact the liquidity of the Fund.

Tokenization refers to the process of representing real-world assets on the blockchain using cryptocurrency tokens. An Oracle is an external data source that provides real-world information (stock prices, sports outcomes, political polling data) to smart contracts on the blockchain. Web3 is the next phase of the internet, powered by blockchain and decentralized technologies, aiming to create a user-centric and trustless digital environment where individuals have more control over their data, interactions, and the platforms they spend their time and money on. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, represent a digital asset stored on a blockchain that represents ownership over a distinct, unique item.

Extreme volatility of trading prices that many digital assets have experienced in recent months and may continue to experience, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Fund and the shares could lose all or substantially all of their LINK. LINK may have concentrated ownership and large sales or distributions by holders of LINK could have an adverse effect on the market price of such digital assets. The value of the Fund relates directly to the value of LINK, the value of which may be highly volatile and subject to fluctuations due to a number of factors. Because the value of the Fund is correlated with the value of GLNK, it is important to understand the investment attributes of, and the market for, LINK. Please consult with a financial professional.

Media Contact

press@grayscale.com

Client Contact

866-775-0313

info@grayscale.com