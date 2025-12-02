Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: AMD and HPE Expand Collaboration to Advance Open Rack-Scale AI Infrastructure

News Highlights

HPE will be one of the first OEMs to adopt the AMD "Helios" architecture, an open, full-stack AI platform engineered for large-scale AI workloads.

HPE will leverage purpose-built HPE Juniper Networking switches in "Helios" in collaboration with Broadcom, to deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity across massive AI clusters.

AMD and HPE to power "Herder," supercomputer built on the HPE Cray GX5000 platform with AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and next generation AMD EPYC "Venice" CPUs, advancing HPC and Sovereign AI research across Europe.



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced an expanded collaboration with HPE to accelerate the next generation of open, scalable AI infrastructure built on AMD leadership compute technologies. HPE will become one of the first system providers to adopt the AMD "Helios" rack-scale AI architecture, which will integrate a purpose-built HPE Juniper Networking scale-up switch - in collaboration with Broadcom - and software for seamless, high-bandwidth connectivity over Ethernet.

"Helios" combines AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs, AMD Pensando advanced networking and the AMD ROCm open software stack to deliver a cohesive platform optimized for performance, efficiency, and scalability. The system is engineered to simplify deployment of large-scale AI clusters, enabling faster time to solution and greater infrastructure flexibility across research, cloud, and enterprise environments.

"HPE has been an exceptional long-term partner to AMD, working with us to redefine what is possible in high-performance computing," said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD. "With 'Helios', we're taking that collaboration further, bringing together the full stack of AMD compute technologies and HPE's system innovation to deliver an open, rack-scale AI platform that drives new levels of efficiency, scalability, and breakthrough performance for our customers in the AI era."

"For more than a decade, HPE and AMD have pushed the boundaries of supercomputing, delivering multiple exascale-class systems and championing open standards that accelerate innovation," said Antonio Neri, president and CEO at HPE. "With the introduction of the new AMD 'Helios' and our purpose-built HPE scale-up networking solution, we are providing our cloud service provider customers with faster deployments, greater flexibility, and reduced risk in how they scale AI computing in their businesses."

Advancing the Next Era of Industry Standard AI Infrastructure

The AMD "Helios" rack-scale AI platform delivers up to 2.9 exaFLOPS of FP4 performance per rack using AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC "Venice" CPUs and AMD Pensando Vulcano NICs for scale-out networking, all unified through the open ROCm software ecosystem that enables flexibility and innovation across AI and HPC workloads.

Built on the OCP Open Rack Wide design, "Helios" can help customers and partners streamline deployment timelines and deliver a scalable, flexible solution for demanding AI workloads.

This has enabled HPE to integrate differentiated technologies for their customers, specifically a scale-up Ethernet switch and software designed for "Helios." Developed in collaboration with Broadcom, the switch delivers optimized performance for AI workloads using the Ultra Accelerator Link over Ethernet (UALoE) standard, reinforcing the AMD commitment to open, standards-based technologies.

HPE will offer the AMD "Helios" AI Rack-Scale Architecture worldwide in 2026.

Powering Europe's Next Generation of HPC and AI Innovation

Herder, a new supercomputer for the High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS) in Germany, is powered by AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and next-generation AMD EPYC "Venice" CPUs. Built on the HPE Cray Supercomputing GX5000 platform, Herder will offer world-class performance and efficiency for HPC and AI workloads at scale. The combination of the AMD leadership compute portfolio with HPE's proven system design will create a powerful new tool for sovereign scientific discovery and industrial innovation for European researchers and enterprises.

"The pairing of AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and EPYC processors within HPE's GX5000 platform is a perfect solution for us at HLRS," said Prof. Dr. Michael Resch, Director of HLRS. "Our scientific user community requires that we continue to support traditional applications of HPC for numerical simulation. At the same time, we are seeing growing interest in machine learning and artificial intelligence. Herder's system architecture will enable us to support both of these approaches, while also giving our users the ability to develop and benefit from new kinds of hybrid HPC/AI workflows. This platform will not only make it possible for our users to run larger, more powerful simulations that lead to exciting scientific discoveries, but also to develop more efficient computational methods that are only feasible with the capabilities that such next-generation hardware offers."

Delivery of Herder is scheduled for the second half of 2027 and it is expected to go into service by the end of 2027. Herder will replace HLRS's current flagship supercomputer, called Hunter.

About AMD

For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and X pages.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of the AMD "Helios" rack-scale AI architecture, the HPE Cray GX5000 platform, and the expansion and expected benefits the AMD and HPE collaboration, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AMD and HPE, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: competitive markets in which AMD and HPE products are sold; market conditions of the industries in which AMD and HPE products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor and data center industries; loss of significant customers; the ability of third-party manufacturers and suppliers to deliver products and components on a timely basis and using competitive technologies; availability of essential materials and manufacturing processes; the ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields; the timely introduction of new products with expected features and performance levels; the impact of government regulations, including export controls and trade policies; and political, economic, or natural events that could affect operations. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD's and HPE's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD's and HPE's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

© 2025 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, AMD Instinct, ROCm, Pensando, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Juniper is a registered trademark of Juniper Networks, Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HPE are trademarks of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company or its affiliates. Other names used herein are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.



