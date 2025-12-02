ASP Isotopes Inc. Announces Paul Mann to Return from Temporary Leave of Absence as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes" or the "Company"), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, today announced that, effective January 19, 2026, Paul Mann, the founder and Executive Chairman of ASP Isotopes, will resume his role as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and continue as Executive Chairman.

On September 29, 2025, it was announced that Mr. Mann would be taking a temporary leave of absence from his Chief Executive Officer duties for health reasons, and that the Company's Board of Directors had appointed Robert Ainscow, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his current duties. Mr. Mann is now able to travel again and he will resume full day-to-day CEO duties as of January 19, 2026.

Robert Ainscow, who assumed Mr. Mann's CEO duties during his leave of absence, will continue in his position as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Mann is grateful to Mr. Ainscow for leading in an expanded role and commented:

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the executive management team of ASP Isotopes for continuing to run the Company whilst I was recovering. I'm pleased to be returning as CEO at an important moment for the Company. Over recent weeks, I've had detailed and constructive discussions with a broad group of shareholders, and their perspectives have been carefully reflected in our plans. As founder and largest shareholder, my focus is firmly aligned with long-term value creation. We have strengthened our execution frameworks and now have greater clarity and confidence as we move forward. With strong foundations in place, we believe 2026 has the potential to be a highly transformative year for the Company."

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology"). The Company's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. We believe the ASP technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

