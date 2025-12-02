SCHMID Group N.V.: SCHMID Announces Successful Delivery and Installation of its InfinityLine C+ System to a Leading Japanese Advanced Packaging Customer

FREUDENSTADT, Germany, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SCHMID Group, a leading global provider of equipment and solutions for the electronics industry, today announced the successful delivery and installation of its first InfinityLine C+ system for a leading Japanese customer in the Advanced Packaging and high-end substrate market.

The InfinityLine C+ represents SCHMID's next-generation vertical spin process technology, designed to deliver best-in-class uniformities, touch-free operation, single-panel processing, and fully automated panel handling-

This achievement marks an important milestone in strengthening SCHMID's innovation leadership in Panel Level Packaging (PLP) and high-density glass substrate manufacturing, further expanding the company's footprint in one of the world's most dynamic electronics markets.

A New Standard in Wet Chemical Processing

The InfinityLine C+ platform is designed as a modular, vertical, touch-free cluster tool supporting a wide range of critical wet processes for high-density interconnect (HDI) and advanced substrate applications.

The InfinityLine C+ cluster provides a flexible, tightly integrated wet process environment that minimizes handling, maximizes yield, and supports rapid recipe transitions for dynamic manufacturing conditions.

Technical Highlights & Customer Benefits

Single-panel, touch-free vertical processing for maximum yield and minimum particle contamination

for maximum yield and minimum particle contamination Full automation including FOUP/OHT integration and SCHMID's MCF logistic system

including FOUP/OHT integration and SCHMID's MCF logistic system Highly uniform etching and developing for advanced line-space requirements (down to 2 µm L/S)

for advanced line-space requirements (down to 2 µm L/S) Optimized wet chemical architecture ensuring tight process windows for Cu and Ti flash etch

ensuring tight process windows for Cu and Ti flash etch Efficient Wetfilm Stripping based on environmentally friendly DMSO chemistry

based on environmentally friendly DMSO chemistry Scalable and modular cluster concept , compatible with SCHMID's InfinityLine H+, V+, and P+ systems

, compatible with SCHMID's InfinityLine H+, V+, and P+ systems Reduced footprint and minimized manual intervention due to full automation and vertical layout



Together, these features enable higher uptime, stable output, and lower total cost of ownership for customers manufacturing the next generation of advanced substrates and PLP architectures.

Executive Statement

"The successful installation of our InfinityLine C+ is a significant milestone and a strong validation of our wet-process strategy," said Roland Rettenmeier, CSO of SCHMID Group. "The C+ integrates high-precision developing, selective flash etching, and efficient wet-film stripping into a fully automated, touch-free platform purpose-built for next-generation glass and substrate applications. This system will enable our customer in Japan to advance the development of next-generation Panel-Level Packaging technologies.

"What truly sets the InfinityLine C+ apart is its seamless logistics integration, vertical single-panel handling, and its capability to consistently achieve 2 µm line-space performance. These advantages make the C+ a highly competitive solution for manufacturers that demand uncompromising uniformity, flexibility, and yield.

"We are proud to support our customer with a system that not only meets today's advanced packaging requirements but also provides a scalable foundation for future technology generations."

Outlook & Availability

With the shipment and successful implementation of the first InfinityLine C+ system, SCHMID is entering the commercialization phase. Further customer demonstrations, integrations, and volume-production configurations are now available.

The InfinityLine C+ strengthens SCHMID's portfolio of advanced wet-process equipment and complements the InfinityLine P+, H+, and V+ platforms, providing substrate and PLP manufacturers with a complete, modular process ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

About the SCHMID Group

The SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing solutions for the high-tech industry in the fields of electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems. SCHMID N.V. and Gebr. SCHMID GmbH are headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany. Founded in 1864, the company currently employs over 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and production facilities at multiple locations, including Germany and China, along with several global sales and service locations. The Group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for a variety of industries, including electronics, renewable energy, and energy storage. Our system and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components ensure cutting-edge technology, high yields at low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability through environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

For more information about the SCHMID Group, please visit: www.schmid-group.com

