DeFi Development Corporation: DeFi Development Corp. Promotes Pete Humiston to Chief Marketing Officer

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the "Company"), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana ("SOL"), today announced the promotion of Pete Humiston from Head of Research & Content to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Since joining DeFi Dev Corp., Pete has been a driving force in all facets of marketing, including advertising, content creation, community engagement, social media, and partnerships. His efforts have played a key role in shaping and building the Company's brand voice, developing the narrative around our Solana-based treasury strategy, and in outreach to both retail and institutional audiences. Pete's leadership helped lay out the vision behind DeFi Dev Corp.'s public positioning, and he has been instrumental in executing many of the Company's most visible marketing initiatives.

"Pete has been central to creating the narrative that defines DeFi Dev Corp for our community and shareholders," said Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corp. "Promoting Pete to Chief Marketing Officer reflects our commitment to building a world-class marketing engine as we drive growth, brand awareness, and long-term engagement. We are excited to see him continue leading our efforts in advertising, content, community, and strategic partnerships."

In his new role as Chief Marketing Officer, Pete will continue to focus on all things Advertising, Content, Community, Social Media, and Partnerships - overseeing the full marketing stack as DeFi Dev Corp scales its brand, expands distribution, and deepens engagement across traditional finance, the broader cryptoasset industry, and the Solana ecosystem.

About DeFi Development Corp.



DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance ("DeFi") opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.



The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") lenders, Small Business Administration ("SBA") lenders, and more. The Company's data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service ("SaaS").



