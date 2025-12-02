Exclusive Networks USA: Exclusive Networks North America Launches Operational Technology Center of Excellence

New Program Empowers Solution Providers to Deploy Unified, Secure IT/OT Infrastructures

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / To better support the security of critical markets, Exclusive Networks is launching a new Operational Technology Center of Excellence (OT CoE). Designed specifically for markets where cybersecurity and Zero Trust environments are a top priority, the OT CoE helps solution providers identify and navigate the challenges of converging IT and operational technology systems while generating new revenue streams for their businesses. OT refers to the physical technologies that secure and monitor devices, infrastructure and operational processes in industrial and enterprise IT environments. Solution providers and industry-leading vendors can leverage this unique program as a centralized resource point, allowing them to collaborate and address the urgent need for resilience at the intersection between IT and OT environments. The Operational Technology Center of Excellence program serves as a hub for innovation, education, and growth in this category.

As a global cybersecurity aggregator, Exclusive Networks is uniquely positioned to bridge the systemic disparities between IT and OT architectures for channel partners. The technology orchestrator's ecosystem of best-in-class Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platforms (CPSPPs) and services allow solution providers to achieve secure CPS transformation for their end-customers. This initiative empowers organizations in critical industrial environments with resilience, regulatory alignment and innovation - at-scale across both IT and OT.

Through a unique selection of cybersecurity vendors, Exclusive Networks' Operational Technology Center of Excellence program encompasses:

Integration : Unifies IT and OT security technologies in an integrated framework, tapping a carefully curated ecosystem of vendors

Security : Reduces risk and improves resilience with proven, multi-vendor solutions

Acceleration: Promotes fast adoption through technical enablement, solution validation and training

As operational technology becomes increasingly dependent on cloud-based automation, AI-driven applications, and IoT, these organizations must address disparate infrastructures without increasing complexity of the solutions. Exclusive Networks' OT Center of Excellence consolidates multiple best-in-class suppliers under a single, integrated program, allowing partners and vendors to address security requirements in both areas. Unifying IT, OT, and CPS protections lets providers configure end-to-end protection across these crucial environments, delivering simplified yet superior outcomes for solution providers and their end-users.

"Safeguarding CPS environments is typically a complicated venture-but with the right partner, it no longer needs to be. If we want to increase adoption, complexity needs to be minimized," says Jason Beal, president, Exclusive Networks, North America. "Solution providers who work with Exclusive Networks on CPS transformation gain more than just technology; they get access to a collaborative ecosystem built for the next generation of industrial and enterprise security."

Protecting What's Next: Bridging IT, OT & CPS Secure Critical Infrastructure

Exclusive Networks empowers organizations to modernize industrial operations without compromising security. By unifying protections across IT, OT, and Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS), the organization enables end-to-end visibility and defense for critical infrastructure - powered by a cybersecurity-first mindset, deep technical expertise and field-proven experience.

"Our goal is to deliver complete situational awareness - from corporate IT systems to operational technology environments. In today's accelerated threat landscape, partners can't simply react; they must proactively secure every connected asset and process," says Heather Allen, Senior Director of Vendor Management and Marketing at Exclusive Networks, North America. "Our OT CoE empowers solution providers with the knowledge and capabilities required to succeed in this unique space."

Check out the new Operational Technology Center of Excellence at https://pages.insights.exclusive-networks.com/unify-it-and-ot-security. To find out how Exclusive Networks can help solution providers across North America grow their cybersecurity practices, contact the team at www.exclusive-networks.com/usa or www.exclusive-networks.com/ca.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global cybersecurity go-to-market specialist that provides partners and end-customers

with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization. Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit https://www.exclusive-networks.com/usa/.

