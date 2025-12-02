Ticino Wealth Announces Launch as RIA

Retirement-focused team launches RIA with assets remaining under custody with Wells Fargo Clearing Services

MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / The team behind Ticino Wealth has formally launched as a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firm, with a continued focus on helping clients plan for and manage their retirement. Based in Mission Viejo, California, the firm's transition reflects a structural change, not a shift in philosophy or service.

The advisory team is led by Michael Masciorini, a veteran advisor with more than 35 years of experience helping clients pursue their financial goals. He has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors1 list for six consecutive years. He is joined by his son and fellow adviser, Jordan Masciorini, who became part of the practice in 2018. Both serve as financial advisers and are Certified Retirement Counselors, working primarily with individuals preparing for or currently living in retirement.

As fiduciaries, Michael and Jordan manage client portfolios with a high level of care and customization - building investment strategies tailored to each client's needs, goals, and risk tolerance.

The full team also includes Ivanna Berrio, who has been with the Masciorini team since 2020 and will serve as Operations Manager at Ticino Wealth. Stephanie Djuran, a recent graduate of California State University, Fullerton, has joined as Client Associate. For clients, the transition was designed to be seamless. All accounts remain with Wells Fargo Clearing Services (operating under the trade name First Clearing2), allowing clients to retain their account numbers, login credentials, and access to the Wells Fargo app and website.

"This move was about creating the right structure for the future without disrupting what works," said Michael Masciorini. "Our clients didn't have to open new accounts or learn new systems. Their online access didn't change. And on our end, we had full support from both local and regional Wells Fargo Advisors leadership throughout the process. That made a big difference."

While client-facing access remained consistent, the team did make improvements to its internal operations and advisor platform. Ticino Wealth collaborated with TradePMR, an introducing broker-dealer, to support day-to-day operations. The relationship was made possible through an existing strategic relationship between TradePMR and First Clearing, which helped facilitate a smoother setup and integration.

"TradePMR brings us a much stronger set of tools and resources behind the scenes," Masciorini added. "From reporting and planning to client communication and efficiency - it's a big upgrade. But none of that came at the expense of client familiarity, which was a key objective from the beginning."

The firm's name, Ticino Wealth, is a reference to the Ticino region of Switzerland, specifically Lavertezzo, a small town in the southern canton where the Masciorini family traces its roots. While the origin of the name is personal, it also shaped the visual identity of the firm. The entire brand including the logo, color palette, and website photography was built around the imagery, design, and natural elements of Lavertezzo.

"Our goal was to create a firm with a brand that reflects our values - personal service, long-term perspective, and commitment to clients," said Masciorini. "We didn't just want to name a firm. We wanted to build one that clients and future generations of advisors could be proud of."

Ticino Wealth is now operating out of its new office in Mission Viejo. The firm's website, www.ticinowealth.com, includes team bios, firm information, and a visual showcase of the region that inspired its name.

1The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, was awarded to Michael Masciorini in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 for each previous respective calendar year during the period of 1/1/2019 - 12/31/24.

Being a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor does not mean Michael Masciorini is ranked the top advisor in the state. The ranking includes many advisors in the state that have been awarded the "best-in-state" distinction.

The ranking is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions for how to choose the right financial advisor. Investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Ratings should not be considered an endorsement of the adviser by any client.

Additional information on the ranking methodology can be found at forbes.com and SHOOKresearch.com

About Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth helps individuals and families navigate the transition from work to retirement with confidence and clarity. Specializing in financial planning and wealth management for those already retired or nearing retirement, Ticino Wealth provides personalized guidance through every stage of retirement.

Ticino Wealth, TradePMR and First Clearing are unaffiliated companies.

About Certified Retirement Counselor

Candidates for the Certified Retirement Counselor (CRC) designation must meet established eligibility requirements and pass a comprehensive examination. To maintain the CRC, certificants are required to submit 15 hours of professional continuing education credits annually and adhere to high ethical standards. The CRC designation is independently accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Clearwater, Fla., works to streamline investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

TradePMR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

About First Clearing

2First Clearing is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. First Clearing provides correspondent services to broker-dealers and registered investment advisors and does not provide services to the general public. Learn more at: www.firstclearing.com.

TradePMR and First Clearing are not affiliated.

